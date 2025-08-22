Nema clears Luweero sugar factory of pollution allegations

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has exonerated the management of Victoria Sugar Factory in Luweero District after public concerns that the facility was polluting the local environment.

According to NEMA spokesperson Naomi Namara, initial investigations indicate that the pollution affecting Ndibulungi Village originates from other factories in the area, not Victoria Sugar Factory.

“Pollution has been reported in that area where Victoria Sugar Company is located, but it’s not coming from the factory itself. Our inspection team has collected samples of the dark particles, and they are not those which usually come from sugar factories. The inspectors will examine the particles to establish their source,” Namara said in a telephone interview on Thursday.

The statement comes after residents of Ndibulungi blamed dark smoke and soot on Victoria Sugar Factory, citing health problems such as persistent coughs and alleging that emissions had contaminated water sources and destroyed local gardens.

Isaac Wampamba, the Luweero District councilor for Butuntumula Sub-County, said the smoke affects other nearby villages, including Kakabala, Yandwe, and Nnalongo.

“When residents hang clothes in their compounds, they get dirty as a result of the black dust coming from the factories. It is NEMA’s work to regulate those factories so that the community can be saved from dangerous air and water pollution,” he said.

Victoria Sugar’s head of operations, Nasif Ismail, denied the allegations, suggesting that competitors were attempting to tarnish the factory’s reputation.

“I want to make it categorically clear that we are complying with the environmental standards. Those making allegations that our factory is releasing dangerous emissions are agents of our competitors,” he said.

Ismail added that the factory has installed pollution monitoring equipment controlled by NEMA to ensure emissions are regulated.

“We have since installed the pollution monitoring equipment that is controlled by NEMA and they see whatever happens here from their offices,” he said.

Luweero District Natural Resources Officer Teopista Gateese emphasized ongoing local monitoring.

“As NEMA agents at the grassroots, we are going to keep monitoring to ensure that the factories in our area don’t affect the wellbeing of residents. Residents are also advised to contact my office before making conclusions on environmental issues they don’t understand,” she said.

Under Ugandan law, factories must conduct Environmental and Social Impact Assessments, maintain detailed environmental management plans, secure necessary permits and licenses from NEMA, and continuously monitor and report on air and water pollution as stipulated in the National Environment Act.