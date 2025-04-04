NEMA gets new board

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has inaugurated its 9th Board of Directors, nearly a year after operating without one.

Speaking at the ceremony held yesterday at the NEMA offices in Kampala, the State Minister for Water and Environment, Ms Beatrice Anywar, said the board had been appointed and approved by Cabinet, in accordance with the National Environment Act, Cap 181, which mandates that NEMA must have a governing board.

“The Board is appointed by the Minister for Water and Environment with the approval of Cabinet for a three-year term, following the end of the previous board's tenure,” Anywar explained.

She further noted that the new Board members would begin their duties immediately after taking their oath of office. The Minister also pledged that the members would commit to adhering to the laws in the execution of their responsibilities.

The new members of the 9th Board of Directors will serve for a three-year term, with Prof. James Okot Okumu as Chairperson. Other members include Dr John Ekure, Dr Callist Tindimugaya, Eng Katwiremu Yorokamu Bategana, Hajjat Aphwa Kawaasw Sebyala, Mr Can Amos Lapenga, Mr Chemonges Jimmy Kuka, Ms Sarah Kagingo, Mr Nasur Lokeris Modester, and Dr Barireega Akankwasah, who will also serve as the Board Secretary.

Ms Anywar added that the Board would undergo an induction training to familiarize them with the authority’s policies, manuals, and charters, as well as corporate governance principles.

She emphasized the Board’s critical role in providing strategic oversight and policy guidance to NEMA, ensuring the effective implementation of Uganda’s environmental laws and regulations. She also stressed that the authority must continue enforcing laws aimed at restoring the environment across the country.

Dr Barirega Akankwasah, the NEMA Executive Director and Board Secretary, welcomed the new Board and expressed confidence in their ability to provide the leadership needed to advance Uganda’s environmental agenda. He reiterated the Board’s commitment to working together in fostering sustainable environmental management while ensuring compliance with the National Environment Act, Cap. 181.

Prof James Okot Okumu, the new NEMA Board Chairperson, expressed gratitude for being entrusted with the role and pledged to continue the work started by the previous Board. He urged members to uphold transparency, integrity, accountability, innovation, and collaboration in order to achieve success.

In related news, last year, a group of individuals accused of encroaching upon and degrading the Lubigi Wetland petitioned NEMA on June 2, seeking a review of the restoration/eviction orders issued to them by the authority.



