Nema orders Ruparelia to remove soil dumped at Lake Victoria shoreline

This photo taken on December 4, 2021 shows murram dumped in a section of Lake Victoria at Kitubulu, former Ssese gateway beach in Katabi Town Council by the developers. PHOTOS | EVE MUGANGA

By  Eve Muganga

What you need to know:

  • Nema said  the stop notice issued to Speke Hotel (1996) Ltd on December 10 will remain in force with weekly compliance reports submitted until the developer’s lakeshore user permit application submitted to Nema last year is disposed of.

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has issued strict rules to businessman Rajiv Ruparelia of Speke Hotel (1996) over a hotel project.
The investment is located at the former Ssese Gateway Beach site in Kitubulu near Entebbe Town.
Among the rules issued to Mr Ruparelia is that he has to remove all the soil dumped at the lakeshore line of Lake Victoria. 

