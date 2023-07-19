NEMA responds to Sudhir’s Lake Victoria landfilling

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has confirmed that they approved the current landfilling activities taking place on a section of Dr Sudhir Ruparelia’s owned Munyonyo Commonwealth resort, situated on the shores of Lake Victoria.

This week, social media has been flooded with viral videos showing tractors and trucks on-site raising part of the resort compound near the lake, sparking a debate among citizens, with some accusing the Ruparelia Group of encroaching on the water body and NEMA of laxity in oversight.

However, in their statement on July 18, NEMA acknowledged granting approval to the Ruparelia Group to revamp the affected area, which had been impacted by the rise in water levels of the Victoria basin from 2019.

“As you might be aware, Uganda will host the Non-Aligned Movement & G-77 Conferences next year at Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort. As such, the compound is being raised to prevent flooding of the gardens,” the Tuesday NEMA statement read in part.

“The approval given required management to replant grass that was removed from the same area. However, NEMA will follow up to ensure compliance with the approval, particularly the maintenance of Lake Victoria's integrity,” it added.

NEMA also emphasised that the law allows the government to carry out projects (in the interest of public good) on public lands such as roads, railway lines, and marinas, among others in wetlands, provided they adhere to the conditions given by NEMA.

During a press conference held at Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort on July 18, Dr. Sudir Ruparelia, the chairman of the Ruparelia Group, refuted allegations of encroaching on East Africa’s largest water body, stating that the activities are limited to the resort land and are being done under NEMA's guidance.

“The raised shore is part of the land owned by Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, which was affected by the extraordinary heavy rains from 2019 to 2022, leading to the lake’s water level rising up to 13 meters beyond the initial shorelines,” Dr. Ruparelia said.

He further explained, “Even though the lake water levels later receded, Uganda’s National Environmental Management Authority and the Uganda National Meteorological Authority warned of abnormal rains in May 2023. Indeed, in the same month, there was significant flooding in the Lake Victoria basin, marked by the washing away of the Katonga Bridge on the Kampala-Masaka Road.”

He added: “All these occurrences necessitated us to raise the grounds adjacent to the lake and secure them against any possibility of flooding. This has, however, been done in liaison and in compliance with all the relevant environmental and municipal regulatory authorities and laws.”