NEMA suspends activities at Nytil for discharging waste into R.Nile

The suspension followed social media uproar after pictures of polluted water in the Nile went viral on Wednesday. PHOTOS/ COURTESY 

By  Derick Kissa

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has halted all activities that generate industrial waste water at textile company, Southern Range Nyanza Limited, also known as Nytil in Njeru Municipality in Buikwe District, for discharging waste into River Nile.

