Netherlands explores plan to send rejected African asylum seekers to Uganda

 Kyangwali Refugee Settlement. Photo/Courtesy

By  Reuters

News agency

Thomson Reuters

The conservative Dutch government is weighing a plan to send rejected African asylum seekers to Uganda, the country's trade and development minister said late on Wednesday.

Reinette Klever unveiled the idea during a visit to the East African country, but it was not immediately clear whether such a plan would be legal or feasible, or whether Uganda would be amenable to it.

"We are open to any discussions," Ugandan Foreign Affairs Minister Jeje Odongo said in an interview with Dutch broadcaster NOS.

The plan follows a European trend to create "return hubs" outside the EU, housing rejected asylum seekers before returning them to their home countries.

