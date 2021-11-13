Netherlands gives Uganda Shs56b for young farmers

Mr Samuele Otim Rizzo, the chief of party of the Association of Volunteers in International Service (AVSI) Foundation, said at least 16,000 young farmers will benefit. Photo | Courtesy

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Mr Otim asked young people who need support to reach out to their offices across the country. 

The Kingdom of the Netherlands has given Uganda a sum of Euros 14 million (about Shs56.4b) to support young people engaged in agriculture to improve their skills, production and market access.

