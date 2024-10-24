Netherlands pledges Shs4.7 billion for refugee vocational training in Uganda

The Kingdom of Netherlands has pledged to support refugees in Uganda with vocational training skills to enhance their employability. Netherlands Minister for Foreign Trade and Development, Ms Reinette Klever, signed a letter of intent with AVSI foundation for a €1.2 million (Shs4.7 billion) employment services program.

"The new program on access to vocational skilling and access to finance for refugees and host communities is to enable young people both in and out of school to build a better future," Ms Klever said.

This program aims to link vocational training to secondary schools, ensuring a wide range of students can participate. The Netherlands remains committed to Uganda's development, contributing to an inclusive, sustainable, prosperous, and democratic society with a resilient population.

Ms Klever emphasised that this program supplements previous initiatives, providing refugees with hope and self-reliant resilience.

AVSI Foundation Country Representative, Mr John Makoha, noted that this support comes at a crucial time when refugee support is shrinking. "We signed an intent to support Youth in employment services... We know that a number of refugees come here and the intention is to seek safety and stay for a short time, but many end up staying for almost their lifetime."

The program targets 5,000 youth in Isingiro and West Nile regioncentres, helping the government address refugee issues. Despite Uganda hosting over 1.6 million refugees, the country's exemplary refugee policy and the support from the Netherlands complement ongoing efforts.

Mr Makoha explained that the program will provide refugees with skills and link them to employment services. "We have five employment centers where employment services are given, and youth can be linked up with employers... We support the youth to access that employment because preparing a CV is a problem for many youth."

Isingiro District Chairman, Mr Aron Turahi, acknowledged the Dutch support and requested more financing for government projects to better serve refugees and locals, promoting harmony between them.

"We need more projects intended to support our government because we have a lot of pressure on the meagre resources we have as a district," he said.