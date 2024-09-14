Never lose hope, says Archbishop Kazimba Mugalu

Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Samuel Kazimba Mugalu, has urged Christians to remain hopeful and positive in all circumstances.

Speaking at the launch of a fundraising campaign for Nyakasura School’s centenary celebrations in Kampala on Friday, September 13, Dr Kazimba reminded the congregation that God is present in both good and bad times.

“There’s hope at the end of the road. The Bible says no one falls without rising, and I believe this is the right time,” he said.

The Archbishop emphasized that hope is a vital tool for every Christian, noting that those who lack faith are vulnerable to evil.

The event, organized by the school's alumni, drew hundreds of former and current students, school management, and dignitaries. It marked the beginning of the fundraising campaign for Nyakasura School’s 100th anniversary, scheduled for 2026.

Mr Samuel Kazooba, chairperson of the Nyakasura Alumni Finance Committee, appreciated Dr Kazimba for his continued support of Church of Uganda schools, particularly his efforts in the Church House project.

Rev Richardson Balinda, the school's headmaster, shared Nyakasura’s history and called on the government for additional support.

Established in 1926 in Fort Portal by Scottish naval officer Ernest Ebohard Calwell, Nyakasura School boasts notable alumni, including journalist Andrew Mwenda, businessman Patrick Bitature, and former Defense Minister Crispus Kiyonga.

Mwenge South MP Aston Kajara, an alumnus, also urged the government to support rural schools.