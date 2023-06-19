New army leadership in Karamoja starts community meetings

The UPDF 3rd Division in Karamoja together with the police have embarked on community engagements as one of the mechanisms to fight cattle rustling and ensure peaceful disarmament in the sub-region.

In the first engagement held in Lokopo Sub-county, Napak District, at the weekend, the 3rd Division army commander, Maj Gen Don Nabasa, said the residents’ willingness to attend the event was the first symbol of success.

“Let us live peacefully so as to develop Karamoja because the region is blessed with fertile soils and a number of minerals, among others,” he told the residents and area leaders.

Maj Gen Nabasa, who replaced Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe, said the army will continue to call upon the armed warriors to voluntarily hand over illegal guns and ammunition in their custody.

Mr Francis Chemusto, the Mt Moroto regional police commander, told the gathering that cattle theft has resulted in many crimes of murder, rape and defilement.

He added most of those who have been arrested over such acts have been arraigned in the courts of law and handed long prison sentences, including life.

“What we request of you is to give timely reports so as to enable us to act first, always attend meetings when called upon because security is key and join the security forces to force school reinforcement to our children,” Mr Chemusto appealed.

Mr Denis Okori, the RDC for Napak, said there is a need for the locals to embrace UPDF as their partner in fighting cattle rustling.

He said the UPDF has helped chase away wrong elements from the district, enabling them to recover 104 guns in just one year.

“We are still committed to getting more,” he explained.

Mr Okori urged the communities to embrace peace and desist from the spirit of revenge.

“To the communities, kindly let the children out of the kraals and let able bodied men guard them; they should not expect soldiers to sleep in the kraals as they have more duties to execute,” he said.

Mr Paul Kodet, the Napak District chairperson, asked communities to help the security identify elements in the community who have illegal guns.

He appealed to those who have handed over the guns to desist from their old habits, and become peace advocates.

Mr Kodet said Karamoja needs peace so as to attract investment, tourists, and high education standards.

Trend

Over the last two years, there has been re-emergence of insecurity in Karamoja Sub -region, spilling over into neighbouring areas, like Teso, Lango, Acholi and Sebei.