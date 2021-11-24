Prime

New Bill on kavera ban in the offing

Mr Michael Ssebulime a supermarket attendant packing merchandise in a kaveera. photo by Malik Fahad Jjingo

Wafula

By  Philip Wafula

What you need to know:

The current law (National Environment Act) only bans the use of polythene below 30 microns

The executive director of the National Environment Management Authority (Nema), Dr Barirega Akankwasa, has said a Bill that seeks to completely ban the use of polythene bags (buvera) in the country is in the offing.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.