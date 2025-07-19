New biofuels deal targets 30,000 tonnes of maize from Nwoya farmers

The government of Uganda has signed a Public-Private Partnership Agreement (PPA) with Bukona Agro Processors Limited to boost the country’s Biofuels Blending Programme, a flagship component of the national energy strategy under the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD).

The agreement was inked at Asinge ‘A’ Village in Malaba Town Council, Tororo District, and will see over 10,000 smallholder farmers from Nwoya District supply 30,000 tonnes of maize annually. The maize will be processed into ethanol and blended with petroleum motor spirit (PMS) at Bukona Agro Processors’ newly established blending depot in Malaba.

Speaking on behalf of the MEMD Permanent Secretary, Eng. Irene Bateebe, ministry official Mr Hatimu Muyanja described the agreement as a major step in linking national energy policy to grassroots economic development.

“This partnership is a shining example of how our national energy policy, specifically the Biofuels Blending Programme, translates into tangible, life-changing benefits at the grassroots level,” Eng. Bateebe said on July 18.

She noted that under the programme, farmers organised through Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLAs) will have a guaranteed market for maize, cassava, and sugarcane, key feedstocks for ethanol production—ensuring predictable income and economic stability.

Mr Muyanja also said “blending ethanol with PMS directly at Malaba reduces transport costs associated with moving pure ethanol across the country, enabling more efficient and localized blending operations.”

Mr Godfrey Ocitti Odoki, the Nwoya District Commercial Officer, said the district boasts over 170 registered farmer associations and more than 4,800 VSLA groups, each Sub-county having over 400 such groups and each parish over 100.

“All these groups will support the investment by supplying 30,000 tonnes of maize per year—or 15,000 tonnes per season,” he said, adding that sugarcane farming is also being piloted as part of the long-term supply strategy.

He acknowledged challenges such as limited funding and the effects of climate change, but said these are being addressed through credit lines from Centenary Bank and the rollout of irrigation technologies.

Mr Praviin Kekal, the Managing Director of Bukona Agro Processors Limited, said the Malaba facility, sitting on 8.5 acres, has already seen an investment of between Shs2.5 billion and Shs3 billion. However, he stressed that the core operations remain rooted in Nwoya District.

“Our first agreement with MEMD allows us to procure ethanol from different distillers and blend it at Malaba. Once we are certain of the market, we will begin production. We’ll procure raw materials directly from VSLA groups in Nwoya at a guaranteed price and partner with financial institutions like Centenary Bank to ensure farmers have access to seeds and other inputs,” Mr Kekal explained.

He projected that the Malaba depot will blend about 450 million litres of petrol annually. At the initial 5% blending ratio, the facility will require about 22 million litres of ethanol. However, once the ratio increases to 20%, the demand is expected to quadruple to 88 million litres per year.

Mr Gerald Kyobe, the Principal Assistant Secretary in Nwoya District, who represented the Chief Administrative Officer, said this is not the district’s first partnership with Bukona Agro Processors.

“Bukona has already contributed significantly to the local economy. This new partnership is another milestone for the district and the country at large,” he said.

Background

On July 1, Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa announced that Uganda will begin blending petrol with ethanol at a 5% ratio (E5), increasing to 20% over time in line with the Biofuels Act, 2020.

Four facilities have already been licensed to blend fuel at major border points: Modern Energy Ltd in Busia (49 million litres/month), Bukona Agro Processors Ltd in Malaba (48 million litres/month), Afro-Kai Ltd in Mutukula (6–8 million litres/month), and Lake Victoria Logistics in Entebbe (10 million litres/month).

These facilities are projected to handle about 110 million litres of petrol annually, all of which will be blended with ethanol produced from maize, cassava, and sugarcane juice (molasses).