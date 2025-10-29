New campaign to provide 1.7 million meals to Kampala’s vulnerable

At least 1.7 million meals will be distributed to vulnerable families across Kampala in the coming month following a Shs492 million donation from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The contribution, delivered to the local NGO Haba Na Haba, aims to sustain single mothers, the elderly, sex workers, and other food-insecure groups, according to CEO Jessica Bagenda, who spoke at the launch of the “One Billion Meals Endowment” campaign in Mutungo-Bina, Kampala, on Tuesday.

“We feed vulnerable people, including single mothers with over five children, the elderly, and sex workers. Each box is expected to sustain the family for a month,” Bagenda said.

The food packages include 5kg each of rice, flour, and beans, 1 liter of cooking oil, wheat flour, 1kg of sugar, 1 liter of milk, and three packets of salt. Beneficiaries span Kampala, Makindye, Budaka, Wakiso, and Iganga districts.

Bagenda stressed that hunger persists despite Uganda’s agricultural wealth.

“Uganda is rich in agricultural potential and human capital, yet the reality remains stark. Food insecurity and chronic malnutrition undermine national development and constrain the potential of young lives,” she said.

The 2023 Uganda Demographic and Health Survey reports 24.4% of children under five are stunted, 3.2% wasted, and a growing number overweight, highlighting ongoing nutritional challenges.

Local leaders welcomed the intervention. Mutebi Kimera, executive director of the Cross Generational Network in Masajja, said many urban residents face daily food insecurity.

“When you reach our community, you will be amazed. Despite being in an urban area, many people sleep hungry,” Kimera said.

“They move around washing clothes to earn a living. This food will sustain families for a month alongside daily meals from local markets,” he added.

The UAE Embassy in Kampala-Bujumbura, represented by Chief of Protocol Mohamed Shaban Bukenya, urged the government to support similar initiatives.

“We began with 200 meals; now it’s a billion. This is a great achievement, and we hope to expand to other parts of the country,” Bukenya said.

The campaign marks a significant step in addressing food insecurity in Uganda, combining international support with local efforts to reach some of the country’s most vulnerable populations.