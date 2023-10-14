New center to bridge digital literacy gaps in Hoima

Leaders and youth in the Bunyoro region were overjoyed on Thursday when they received a new free community ICT center expected to address digital illiteracy in the area.

The digital center, established through a partnership between ATC Uganda and Airtel Uganda, is located at the Hoima City Public Library- and fully equipped with computers, internet access, and other essential infrastructure.

Hoima City Mayor Brian Kaboyo explained that the city had been grappling with challenges related to data transfer, particularly for the government's PDM program, due to a lack of computers and stable internet access.

"As a city, we are more than happy for this ICT center. Now, our staff can utilize this facility, as it provides all the necessary resources," he noted.

Hoima residents use computers after the commissioning of a new digital centre in the oil-rich city on October 13, 2023. PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA

New Hoima District chairperson Uthuman Mubaraka Mugisa highlighted that many youths in the region lack ICT skills expressing but expressed optimism that the availability of the free ICT center in the area will encourage young people to enroll for skills acquisition.

“Even adults would benefit from the opportunity. Our residents in both urban and rural areas have lacked these skills, but now, with this opportunity, we will mobilize them to come and study," he added.

The primary goal of the center is to enhance access education by providing digital ICT skills development opportunities to underserved communities in Uganda.

John Bikiize, a 45-year-old resident of Hoima City, expressed his excitement about the new center, saying “it will allow him to learn computer skills without the financial constraints that come with private institutions.”

"Recently, I sought help to learn computer skills, but I was asked for Shs300, 000 which I couldn't afford. Now, I am thrilled that we have access to a free study center, and I will definitely take advantage of it," he told Monitor on October 13.

Hoima residents use computers after the commissioning of a new digital centre in the oil-rich city on October 13, 2023. PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA

ATC Uganda Executive Director Dorothy Kabagambe Ssemanda disclosed that they have appointed a lecturer to teach individuals in courses expected to last one month at the centre.

"We are taking a significant step in our mission to empower and uplift communities through technology. Computer skills training will be free, and participants will receive a certificate upon completion. The center is equipped with 20 computers connected to the internet," she observed.