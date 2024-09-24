New classroom blocks bring relief to Lwengo schoolchildren

The story of school children at Lyakabirizi Core Primary School learning under tree shades, makeshift shelters while the Primary Six and Primary Seven classes sharing the same block flagged by the Monitor, is now history.

Parents, pupils and authorities in Lwengo District are relieved that classes will not be interrupted by rains after a well-wisher recently handed over three newly-constructed classroom blocks.

The October 16, 2023 story relays the plight of more than 500 pupils at the government-aided school studying under tree shades, makeshift structures while the two upper classes shared the same classroom block. The classes could not be conducted during the rainy season, the school authorities said.

Kyakabirizi Core Primary School has a total enrolment of 547 pupils where the Primary Six and Primary Seven classes have been sharing the same classroom due to lack of classroom blocks to accommodate independent classes for lessons. The other classes were accommodated in makeshift structures and tree shade.

“We could not complete the syllabus because classes could not continue whenever it rained. We are indebted to the different well-wishers that have come to our rescue from the time the school plight got to the public through the media,” he said.

At the weekend, Movit Foundation handed over three classroom blocks equipped with desks to the school administration to help the children secure a bright future.

Mr Simpson Birungi, the Movit Foundation founder, said the organisation was compelled to intervene after reading the Daily Monitor story regarding the school.

“I have always believed that education is the most powerful tool we can provide to change lives and shape the future. This is our first project and we intend to construct more schools in other regions very soon,” he said.

The Lwengo District chairperson, Mr Ibrahim Kitatta, rallied technocrats and residents to embrace such initiatives.

“We should appreciate our partners that are helping us bridge the service delivery gap. We should not frustrate efforts of the well-wishers who could offer the same services elsewhere,” he said.