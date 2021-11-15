Prime

New Covid-19 drugs will not replace vaccines - Scientists

Executive Director of UVRI, Prof Pontiano Kaleebu. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Tonny Abet

  • In a related development, Prof Kaleebu is coordinating a three-year project that aims at increasing participation of women in medical research. 


The head of Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI), Prof Pontiano Kaleebu, has said the newly-developed and approved Covid-19 drugs will not replace the vaccines because they serve different purposes.

