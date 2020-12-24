New Covid-19 strain spreads faster, says Prof Kaleebu

By Tonny Abet More by this Author

Scientific investigations by the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) have not yet detected the new strain of coronavirus in the country, the management of the institute said on Wednesday.

Prof Pontiano Kaleebu, the UVRI director, told Daily Monitor that the new strain is more transmissible than the previous strain due to the “unusual mutation” in 14 parts of the virus.

“Among the samples we have tested, we have not detected the new strain,” he said yesterday in an interview.

He said South Africa has detected the contagious strain of the coronavirus.

The new strain was first detected in September in the United Kingdom and it is spreading at a fast rate, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) threat assessment brief published on December 20.

The brief points out that its transmissibility is “greater with an estimated increased transmissibility of up to 70 per cent,” when compared to the previous strain.

Advertisement

As of December 13, “1,108 individuals had been identified with this virus variant in England, with the earliest case identified,” according to the ECDC.

The ECDC also said the investigations into the properties of this new variant are ongoing, but that poorer clinical outcomes, higher mortality or particularly affected groups have not been reported to date.

The variant are predominantly identified in people younger than 60 years, according to the European agency.

Asked how this new strain will affect the new vaccines developed for Covid-19, the UVRI director said a lot is yet to be understood about the new virus.

“There is still no evidence. But it is possible (that it may affect the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine) because many vaccines use the spike protein on the surface of the virus that has mutated,” Prof Kaleebu said.

The coronaviruses have special proteins on its surface called spike protein which it uses to attach to a human cell, according to available scientific information.

The protein is said to work a bit like shape-shifting lock picks in that they can change shape to interact with a protein on the surface of human cells and penetrated to cause infection.

The spike proteins are also important in diagnosing the coronavirus and its mutation could affect the precision of some of the testing kits, according to Prof Kaleebu.

Through mutation, the new strain of the coronavirus could have modified the spike protein to make it invade human cells and cause infections more easily, according to the UVRI director.

Asked how the new variant could have emerged, Prof Kaleebu said there is no clear evidence but that studies are ongoing to determine it, but it could have escaped from someone who was infected.

The ECDC, however, said one possible explanation for the emergence of the variant is prolonged Covid-19 infection in a single patient, potentially with reduced strength of the immunity.