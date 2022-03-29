New details emerge about man tortured in video

Police have launched a manhunt for a group of people who were captured in a video torturing a man.

In the video, which made rounds on social media on Sunday, the victim, whose legs and hands were tied, was burnt with hot melting plastic which was dripped on his back.

One of the people carrying out the torture was seen donning a shirt with the initials NRM.

Addressing journalists in Kampala yesterday, Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, said whoever captured the video made sure that it did not reveal his/her identity.

“We have established that the video was of a torture of an individual who was randomly selected and lured to a guest house known as Lovely Guest House in Ggaba from where he was tortured,” Mr Enanga said.

He identified the victim as Brian Njuba, 40, a plumber and resident of Lungujja in Rubaga Division, Kampala.

According to Mr Enanga, Njuba pinned posters around Kampala City advertising his plumbing business with his telephone contacts included on the posters which the group used to lure him to the guest house.

“He was invited for plumbing work by people unknown to him. They gave him directions from Lungujja where he stayed up to the Lovely Guest House in Ggaba. They later invited him into one of the rooms of the guest house and upon entering, he was [attacked],” Mr Enanga said.

He added that Njuba was stripped, genitals tied with ropes, mouth gagged with stockings, and selected parts of the body burnt using melting plastics from a small jerry can.

Police said the group abandoned the victim and took off with his phone.

“The suspects left thinking he had died. The act was carefully captured by the robbers on video,” Mr Enanga said.

The police spokesperson revealed that the owner of the guest house, Brian Mushabwe, has since been arrested for not recording the identities of the suspects in the registration book as regulations for hotels, lodges, and guest houses stipulate.

“The suspects were not booked at the guest house which makes their act a premeditated one. As a lesson to all other managers of hotels and guest houses, we have arrested the owner of the hotel and the person who was attending to that shift for taking the guidelines issued for granted,” Mr Enanga said.

He added that the victim had been admitted to Mulago hospital.