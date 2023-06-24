New details emerge on murder of five family members in Masaka 

New information on the Saturday early morning gruesome murder of five family members at Kijonjo Village, Masaka District indicate that the female victims could have raped before being killed, according to police.

According to Mr Twaha Kasirye, the southern regional police spokesperson, the 52 -year -old Proscovia Ndagaano, her daughter Beatrice Nakalyango, 13, and Shivan Nakasagga, 5, had whitish fluid like semen coming out of their private parts.

“While examining the bodies of the female victims at the scene, our medical officers spotted some whitish fluid coming out of their private parts. We are still investigating this as we wait for postmortem results,” Mr Kasirye said.

Other deceased persons include; Emmanuel Muteesasira, 57, (husband of Ndagaano) and Robert Kayemba, 2, a grandchild.

At the scene, Mr Kasirye revealed that detectives also recovered two cartridges of an AK47.

“All the five bodies were cut using sharp objects. We wonder why the killers had to leave cartridges behind and we shall soon know their motive,” Mr Kasirye added.

Mr Francis Kimuli, the Masaka District speaker said the gruesome murder of Muteesasira’s family could possibly be linked to family wrangles.

According to him, some family members have been making allegations that the deceased [Muteesasira] killed one of their relatives using witchcraft since he owned a shrine at his home.

Ms Jackie Nakavuma, a daughter of the late Muteesasira said that she last saw her parents yesterday [Friday] at around 7pm.



“My mother gave me banana leaves to take to the funeral rite, we slept there until 6am when we received a call that our father was killed,” Ms Nakavuma said.