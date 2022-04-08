New details emerge on killed EC worker

Monica Amongi, 25, an Electoral Commission (EC) employee, who was allegedly murdered by her ex-lover in Lira City recently, was taking care of three of her late brother’s children.

She was reportedly working at the EC offices in Kwania District.

“She was a humble and quiet lady who took great care of her late brother’s three children and was always home by 5pm after work,” Mr Dickens Ogwal, the chairman of Anai Ober cell where the deceased was allegedly killed on March 29, said yesterday.

“After separating with her ex-lover last year, she rented her own room,” Mr Ogwal added.

Mr Jasper Awio, who formerly worked with the defunct Lira-based weekly Rupiny newspaper, confessed to killing Amongi.

This publication established that trouble started around August last year when the deceased told the boyfriend that their relationship was over.

However, Awio declined to end it. Amongi’s body was discovered in her house on April 2.

Awio, who had vanished, handed himself in to Lira City West Police Station, confessing to the killing.

Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, confirmed that the duo had separated after their relationship turned sour.

“He assaulted her and cut her throat before locking up the house and disappearing,” Mr Okema said .

“Her body was then found on April 2 when the neighbours noticed a stench emitting from her house and a swarm of flies covering the door,” he added.

Mr Okema said detectives from Ojwina Police Station visited the crime scene and took the body to Lira Regional Referral Hospital for post-mortem.

“The suspect handed himself over to the police station though he developed some complications and we rushed him to Lira Regional Referral Hospital where he was discharged on Tuesday. He reportedly tried to commit suicide by taking some poisonous substances,” Mr Okema said.

He said the suspect will undergo a medical examination to examine his mental status.

His file will be sent to the Resident State Attorney for scrutiny and advice before he is arraigned before court on murder charges.

Mr Charles Obira, the deceased’s neighbour, said after the couple separatedx, the alleged killer did not give up.

He also decided to rent a room in the same neighbourhood but was always trailing her movements.

“I think Monica decided to separate with Awio because he was always violent and she had been a victim of domestic violence. But after their separation, Awio was still interested in her and could come to her house at any time,” Mr Obira said.

The deceased’s aunt speaks out

Ms Susan Ajok, the deceased’s aunt, said her niece had informed them that she was scared that Awio would kill her because he had on several occasions threatened her.

“After their separation, Monica told me that she was no longer interested in having love affairs with any man and wanted to concentrate on taking care of her late brother’s children,” Ms Ajok said.