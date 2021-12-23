Prime

New details on man  jailed 22 years without trial

Alex Twinomugisha (left) and his lawyer Geoffrey Turyamusiima at the High Court in Kampala on Monday. PHOTO/COURTESY

Gillia

By  Anthony Wesaka  &  GILLIAN NANTUME

What you need to know:

  • Alex Twinomugisha has been on remand at Luzira prison for the last 22 years without being tried
  • Twinomugisha’s name came into spotlight earlier this week when the High Court, Civil Division was scheduled to hear his application challenging his 22-year detention without trial. 

New details have emerged about what could have transpired on June 11, 1999, when a former child soldier, Alex Twinomugisha, allegedly shot dead, three students of Makerere University.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.