New details on soldiers’ raid on city police station

It has emerged that soldiers who raided Lubowa Police Station on the Kampala-Entebbe highway and beat up police officers and civilians on Wednesday afternoon, had been sent to the estate to foil a suspected assassination of a high profile judicial officer.

A source, who preferred anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case, said security agencies had got a tip off about an attempt to assassinate a judicial officer residing in Lubowa Housing Estate. Several attempts to verify this information or a follow-up on the incident from both the army and police spokespersons were futile. Several calls and messages to them yesterday went unanswered.

However, more than 24 hours after the incident, Col Chris Magezi, the acting head of the Defence Public Information office, said on X that the Army was aware of the raid.

“The UPDF is aware about the incident in Lubowa yesterday afternoon involving security operatives and the police officers at the station. It is probable that the ensuing fracas was simply a failure of coordination between the security officers on routine patrol and the police elements at the station. ‘‘This matter is now being reviewed internally by the UPDF and Police authorities, and will be resolved at the earliest opportunity.

It is important for the security forces to always synchronise and work in harmony to effectively deliver on their mandate: peace and security for the people of Uganda,’’ he said. Heavily armed commandos, some dressed in civilian clothes, took cover around the area as they monitored any suspicious movements, a source said. But at around 3:30pm, a vehicle with four occupants parked near the judicial officer’s home for some time, which raised suspicion of the team.

The commandos then quickly struck and seized the occupants of the vehicle. A source, who later became a victim of the beating, said the commandos set upon the occupants in the vehicle, attracting the attention of private security guards and residents in the area. Two private security guards protecting an office of a private security firm on Mandela Lane accosted the commandos to establish why they were beating up the men.

“The armed commandos immediately ordered the arrest of the guards who resisted and demanded to know the offence they had committed as a scuffle ensued,” a source said. The director of the private security firm, accompanied by his bodyguard, a Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) soldier, who was driving out of his office, found his guards being held. “The director asked the men why they were holding his guards.

But the armed men immediately ordered his arrest. The director’s UPDF bodyguard jumped to protect his boss but was also arrested, and was badly beaten by the armed soldiers,” a source said. The source said the soldiers accused the detained people, eight in number, of attempting to assassinate a judge. But their denials fell on deaf ears. After the arrests, the commandos drove off their captives to an unknown place, where the latter were allegedly tortured before they were driven to Lubowa Police Station.

“Minutes or an hour later, the director of the private security firm called us to say they had been taken to Lubowa Police Station, but hadn’t been told their offence. My brother and I rushed to the police to bail them out,” a witness said. At the police station, the source said her brother talked to the officer-in-charge of the station, Assistant Superintendent of Police Innocent Sunday, about the case, but was told to wait since no offence had yet been opened against his associates. Our police sources said the eight detained persons had been brought to the police by a UPDF lieutenant and a private.

Disagreement over detention

The lieutenant had earlier called ASP Sunday and asked him to go and pick up the eight suspects he had detained in Lubowa Housing Estate, a request the OC station declined to accept since he hadn’t been briefed about the operation earlier. ASP Sunday later told his superiors that the UPDF lieutenant had abused him on phone for not complying with his orders and threatened him with tough action. Shortly after, the UPDF lieutenant accompanied by an army private drove into the police station with the eight detained people.

“The lieutenant wanted all those eight people to be detained, which the OC (ASP Sunday) rejected until the offence they had committed had been established. Moreover, all the eight had been badly beaten and exhibited torture marks,” a police officer said. ASP Sunday is reported to have invited his subordinate in charge of investigations and the lieutenant to his office to establish the offence over which to hold the suspects.

But the two police officers saw no off-limit offence when they were told the eight men had parked their vehicle at a wrong spot in Lubowa Housing Estate. Nevertheless, they telephoned their supervisor for guidance on the case. The actions of the police commanders reportedly irritated the two soldiers. Unknown to the police commanders, the UPDF lieutenant had made calls to his superiors over the situation at the police station. In no time, a UPDF vehicle with an army registration number plate, shot into the station.

A source said at least 10 soldiers jumped off and confronted the police officers at the quarter guard. The two police guards quickly retreated to the station main office block to alert their commanders. At that instance, a source said, ASP Sunday had also emerged to establish what was happening outside.

“The police guard told him that there was an attempted raid on the station and threatened to shoot the intruders. But the OC asked his officers to hold their arms to allow him talk to the soldiers,” a source said.

But the commandos advanced and put all the police officers, including ASP Sunday, at gunpoint. Another police witness said the man dressed in civilian clothes, who appeared to be the commander of the soldiers, jumped out of the vehicle with a UPDF registration number plate, and ordered his colleague to shoot ASP Sunday. The subordinate soldier cocked his gun and drew it on the OC, but another soldier quickly stopped him from shooting. “The soldier, who intervened, said ‘No, don’t kill the commander.’

The commander of the soldiers jumped out of his car and rushed to ASP Sunday, who had surrendered, and kicked him several times before other soldiers joined him,” a source said. A lady, who had come to rescue the director of the private security firm, said the same man walked straight to the OC Station and slapped him before he started kicking him.

Caught up in the melee

The soldiers reportedly tore ASP Sunday’s uniform as they lashed him with electric wires. The errant soldiers also surrounded everyone at the station, and beat them up. Among the beaten people were victims of crime, who had gone to the station to register cases, and area residents, who had gone to participate in volunteer work to build the station’s structures. The woman, who is an associate of the director of the private security firm, recorded a video of the beating using her phone camera. The Station OC also rushed out to rescue his commander, ASP Sunday, but the army lieutenant quickly drew his pistol on him before pushing him outside the office. ASP Sunday attempted to escape from the errant soldiers to his office to pick up a gun that had been left on his table, but the lieutenant grabbed it first and cocked it.

But ASP Sunday tried to close the distance between him and the soldier, he hit the gun being held by the lieutenant and it fell down. In the melee, a civilian, who had come to bail out the director, fled to OC station’s office and crept under a table. The lieutenant, who had lost control of the gun, rushed back to the office, picked up his pistol, cocked it and attempted to shoot the OC.

But the OC was saved by the commander of the soldiers, who had remained in the vehicle, and ordered his men to retreat. The lieutenant stopped his attack and sped to their vehicle. But another soldier, who was in the office, reportedly picked up a hammer that was being used by the volunteers and attempted to hit the civilian hiding in the OC’s office. ASP Sunday had to plead with him not to kill a civilian in his office. In an attempt to save the civilian, the OC blocked the soldier’s swing and the hammer hit his arm.

The lady told this publication yesterday that she crept closer to the station when everything had calmed down. “One of the soldiers had seen me recording the incident. He alerted his colleague who then grabbed me. They beat me up and took away my mobile phone. They smashed one and took another,” she said. The soldiers also grabbed the phones of the police officers as they retreated to their vehicle and fled the scene, the source said. The police have opened an offence of attempted murder and aggravated robbery against the soldiers. But a source said the soldiers had reached out to the regional police commanders seeking forgiveness.

Past incidents

On January 6, 2023, eight Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers raided Lumuli Police Station in Ndejje Parish, Wakiso District. They forcibly rescued two colleagues who had been arrested for allegedly staging an illegal roadblock and extorting motorists.

In June 2022, armed individuals, reportedly security personnel, raided Ntinda Police Station in Kampala. They freed a suspect who had been detained for allegedly threatening a musician with a firearm.

