New details on UNRA boss’ death emerge

The Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) senior human resource manager was rushed to hospital by two unidentified men and a woman shortly before his death, police have revealed.

Rashid Kamoga, 52, was rushed to Doctors’ Hospital in Seguku on Entebbe Road in critical condition at around 6pm last Thursday by the trio who said he fell in the bathroom.

He was pronounced dead on arrival.

However, police investigations found that Kamoga’s body did not have any injuries on his skull and body which are common with people who fall in the bathroom or on the floor.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said they are now searching for the woman and the two men to piece together the last moments of Kamoga’s life.

“We have got the number plate of the vehicle which the deceased was driven in. We have also found out, using our technical systems, that it is the same car that was used to transport him to the hospital. We are now hunting for the woman and men to explain to us the last moments of Kamoga,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

He added that they have got clues on who the owner of the vehicle is and where he might have been between 4pm and 6pm.

“Those details will be revealed when we talk to the woman and the men, who brought him to hospital,” he said.

Police investigations state that Kamoga parked his vehicle at a washing bay in Buddo, Wakiso District between 4pm and 5pm last Thursday.

A woman driving a Challenger vehicle later arrived and picked him up.

Eyewitnesses told police that the duo appeared to know each other and left in the direction of Seguku.

At around 6pm, Kamoga was taken to Doctors’ Hospital Seguku in the same car.

Mr Owoyesigyire said the trio disappeared as soon as health workers went to attend to Kamoga.

The post-mortem is still ongoing.