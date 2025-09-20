New drug Bill moves to clean up industry

For 15 years, Uganda has been trying to amend the National Drug and Authority Act that was enacted in 1993. Since the enactment, a lot of water has flowed under the bridge to the point of rendering many of the law’s guard rails useless. “The National Drug and Authority Act does not provide for the regulation of pharmacies in the health units, the distribution of drugs, the release of vaccines, biological and diagnostics by lot, the recall and withdrawal of drugs that are substandard or falsified,” Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Health minister, said.

The law never envisaged over-the-counter (OTC) drugs being abused in the manner in which they currently are. “We have drugs which we use in psychiatry for patients who have mental illness. Some of these drugs are also dispensed by some pharmacies over the counter. This is another category of drugs which does not need to be played around with,” Dr Herbert Luswata, president Uganda Medical Association (UMA), said.

“There is another called diazepam, which is commonly known as valium. That is another drug we should not play around with because it also works on people’s brains and once someone gets addicted to it then they step up to other drugs. If you find that some people take such drugs in excess to get to sleep and the next morning they don’t wake up,” Dr Luswata added. The drugs dispensed in pharmacies without a doctor’s prescription are also behind the recent surge in drug-resistant infections. Empirical evidence shows that this antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is producing superbugs that could kill up to 39 million across the globe by 2050.

“We want to emphasise that any such drugs should not be dispensed in any pharmacy without proper prescriptions from doctors. This will reduce antimicrobial resistance. It will also reduce the abuse of antibiotics and side effects, which come as a result of drugs dispensed to patients without proper prescriptions,” Dr Luswata said.

Hugely significant

This is why the significance of the moment—on September 4—when Ms Hanifa Kawooya, the junior Health minister, tabled the National Drug and Health Products Authority Bill, 2025 was not lost on many. Minister Aceng says the new legislation “seeks to update the current regulatory framework for medical products for a more robust and responsive regulatory authority.” It also, she adds, “seeks to address the governance challenges; provide for more deterrent penalties; strengthen the laboratory testing function and adopt international best practices in regulating medicines and other medical products.”

“The health sector has evolved significantly over the years,” she said of the National Drug and Authority Act, 1993, “and the requirements of World Health Organisation, the impact of technologies advancements and the need to regulate related health products have created the need to revise the mandate and functions of the National Drug Authority.”

The punitive measures that the Bill holds out are, perhaps unsurprisingly, stern. For instance, a Shs200m fine will be imposed on entities that manufacture drugs without a license issued by government while persons found liable of the same pay a Shs100m fine or get jailed for five years, or both. Entities that export drugs without license will be fined Shs200m while persons charged with the same offence will part with a Shs100m or do a five-year jail term. Elsewhere, entities or persons that import drugs without a licence will either be forced to ship them back to their country of origin or destroy such drugs at their own cost.

The Bill also addresses itself to the high consumption industry of skincare. Persons dealing in unregistered cosmetics will not walk away with a slap on the wrist.

“A person that manufactures, imports, exports, distributes or supplies a cosmetic product that is not registered, notified or listed by the Authority commits an offence and is liable on conviction. In case of a corporate body, to a fine not exceeding five thousand currency points and in case of an individual to a fine not exceeding five hundred currency points or imprisonment not exceeding 10years, or both,” Clause 64(6) of the Bill reads in part.

Herbal medicine

The Bill is not entirely punitive in drawing boundaries. “This legislation is timely to provide for the manufacture of vaccines. With this legislation, Uganda will be ranked at a higher maturity level by WHO [World Health Organisation] standards,” Dr Ekwaro Obuku, a former UMA president, said. Ugandan herbalists will be particularly interested in the Bill. The Bill describes herbal medicine as “any medicine that exclusively contains as active ingredients, one or more parts of natural organic or inorganic plant materials with or without animal or mineral material in a form suitable for administration to human beings.”

Dr Obuku says Parliament “should ensure the law is protecting the health of Ugandans, increasing access to quality medicines and regulates boundaries of professionals while advancing scientific discovery research.” This will perhaps thrill David Ssenfuka, a Ugandan herbalist whose concoction reportedly treats cancer and diabetes. The testimonies have been many, including one from retired High Court Judge John Bosco Katutsi, who told this publication in 2020 that Ssenfuka’s concoction stymied his diabetic condition. In 2023, Justice Katutsi joined a group of elders that included Samuel Wako Wambuzi, a former Chief Justice; Joseph Mulwanyamuli Ssemwogerere, the former Katikkiro of Buganda; Kasole Lwanga Bwerere, a former lawmaker; Prof John Ddumba Ssentamu, a former Makerere University vice chancellor.

The group petitioned President Museveni to pay attention to Ssenfuka’s diabetic and cancer cure concoctions.

The elders said they appreciated the fiscal challenges that Uganda has long faced and the inability to find solutions for every problem that the country faces. However, they pointed out that Museveni’s leadership must get involved in what they classed as a game changer.

With minimal resources, Ssenfuka says he has found it hard to meet the criteria set by the NDA to be able to produce his herbal medicine on a wider scale. The NDA requires such remedies to meet quality, safety, and efficacy standards, supported by scientific evidence and established safety data or extensive community use.

Key criteria include proper plant identification, quality control (purity tests), and safety and efficacy data derived from research or long-term traditional use. Applications must also include research protocols, ethical approval from the Relevant Ethics Committee (REC) and Uganda National Council for Science and Technology (UNCST) and adherence to modern dosage forms and good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

Ssenfuka, who admits that the knowledge was passed on to him by his kin, says that the NDA has for quite some time told him to “standardise” his medicine.

“By saying that, they mean I have to construct a factory. After that, you have to get experts in medicine. I’m not a doctor, but I can have a factory that produces medicine,” Ssenfuka told Saturday Monitor, giving the example of how Emmanuel Katongole, an economist, combined efforts with Francis Xavier Kitaka, a biochemist, to set up Quality Chemicals, a pharmaceutical manufacturing company.

Ssenfuka says that the NDA has tasked him with hiring chemists. “I can hire all of those people, but I don’t have funds. I tried with the government, but I wasn’t successful. I pleaded for help, but I didn’t get any help,” Ssenfuka, who operates in Kasubi, a Kampala suburb, explained.

A breakthrough?

In 2021, Ssenfuka dragged the State to the High Court, accusing it of failing to clear his herbal interventions. He also accused the State of failing to serve him effectively and efficiently carry out research and an interventional trial up to its final stage. During court proceedings, before Justice Esta Nambayo, the State admitted the National Chemotherapeutics Research Institute (NCRI) had duly conducted preclinical phytochemical and pharmacological analyses on Ssenfuka’s herbal products. The animal models used revealed that the natural herbal extracts have the potential to treat carcinogenic and diabetic conditions and recommended the products for further human clinical trials.

After being tossed up and down, Ssenfuka says that this year he had an interface with Museveni. “The president has been impressed with the kind of work I have been doing. There are a number of testimonies that he has heard from prominent people, including some of his ministers, that I have cured. Since the issue has been about money: We are now working to get international investors to see that we produce the medicine at a large scale,” he said.

The new Bill offers herbalists like Ssenfuka an air-tight assurance. “The Government shall encourage search by persons carrying on research and development in herbal and other medical products and where appropriate allow such medical products into production as a component of the medical product supply.”