New electricity line to save govt Shs9b in energy bills

The Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) has said the completion of the Agago transmission substation and the 200KV transmission line from Aswa Hydropower Dam to Gulu will save the government Shs9.3b in monthly-deemed energy bills.

Deemed energy is unutilised electricity.

Mr Michael Taremwa Kananura, the acting UETCL managing director, told Daily Monitor at the weekend that works on both the transmission lines to terminate the power from Aswa Dam to the Gulu substation and the Agago substation at Angagura Town board were at 80 per cent.

He said UETCL was doing all it takes to finish both projects by March next year and that it will immediately relieve the government from paying for deemed energy.

“Once that plant is completed, we will have saved the government from the deemed energy burden that we have been paying about $2.5m (about Shs9.3b) per month for,” Mr Kananura said.

“We have enough generation capacity, so we are trying to expound on that and we sell this generation capacity to our neighbouring countries and also feed the available industrial parks and those that we are going to open,” he added.

Since the commissioning of the Aswa hydropower station in Angagura Sub-county, Pader District in 2019, the government has been paying billions of shillings to ARPE, an Italian firm that developed the plant.

The money was being paid due to the absence of an electricity transmission line to evacuate the power that the plant had been generating.

In October 2019, ARPE Ltd dry-commissioned the plant (in the absence of a power evacuation medium) in the presence of UETCL, Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA), and Ministry of Energy officials.

According to Mr Kananura, once the electricity is shifted to the Gulu substation, the power is fed onto the national grid to boost supply locally in Acholi Sub-region and the country.

“What is now on our shelves is to complete the Kole-Gulu-Arua line that connects from Lira, crosses to Gulu to Olwiyo and Pakwach, Nebbi and Arua. That line is also planned to be completed by March next year,” Mr Kanura has said.

He said the company is also winding up works on the Iganga-Namanve-Luzira and Entebbe-Mutundwe transmission lines for commissioning between December and early next year to enable them to meet electricity demands in Kampala.

