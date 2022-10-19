New electricity tariffs draw mixed reactions

The new electricity tariffs set by the Uganda Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) have drawn mixed reactions from consumers across the country, with many expressing fear that the increment could drive them out of business.

READ: Electricity tariffs to increase

Early this month, ERA announced new tariffs, with extra-large industrialists required to pay Shs328.5 per kwh, up from 300 for the period of October to December, an increase of Shs28.5.

Large industrial consumers are obliged to pay Shs388.5, up from Shs355, an increase of Shs33.5.

Commercial consumers such as supermarkets and welding workshops are now paying Shs637.7 per kwh, an increase of shs57.1 from Shs580.5.

Similarly, medium industrialists are currently paying an extra Shs43.2 from Shs439.1 they were paying in August. Industrialists have enjoyed unchanged rates at least in the last three years.

On the other hand, domestic consumers are required to pay Shs820.9 per unit, up from Shs747.5, an increase of 73.4.

Mr Geofrey Okoboi, the acting chief executive officer at ERA, blames the increased tariffs on a combination of factors.

“The approved tariffs have been determined in consideration of changes in the macro-economic factors of; international price of fuel, exchange rate of the Uganda Shilling against the United States Dollar, Core Consumer Price Index (inflation), the Energy Generation Index and costs approved by the Authority,” he said in a statement on October 7.

ALSO READ:High power tariffs affecting revenue in Kalangala

In Mbale City, Mr Robert Magomu, who owns welding business in Mbale Garage, says the rise in power tariffs will have a trickle-down effect on the cost of doing business.

“Our businesses are just starting to sprout from the Covid-19 shocks, and instead of supporting us to attain full recovery, the government has raised power tariffs,” he says.

Ms Janet Nambozo, a boutique owner on Naboa Road, Mbale City, suggests that the government should have lowered the power tariffs to enable businesses to thrive.

“We are struggling. The only thing we need now is support from the government so that we can keep our small businesses afloat,” she says.

Mr James Musoke, a businessman in Mbale City, says increased power tariffs amid economic recess will send more people into poverty.

In Tororo, Mr Yasiin Opio, the owner of Beauty Supermarket, says: “Everything is economically going towards the wrong direction,” he says.

Mr Michael Oloya, who runs four warehouses and three commercial grain processing facilities in Gulu City, says three years ago, he tried to run his businesses on a generator, but could not sustain it as fuel prices kept climbing up.

“It’s a dilemma we are locked in now and we cannot run away from electricity because running a generator efficiently requires that you partner with about three other businessmen, unfortunately nobody seems to look at this alternative,” he says.

The chairperson of South Western Uganda Tea Farmers Association, Mr Frank Byaruhanga, says: “The increased electricity tariffs mean that the processors will reduce the price of the green tea leaf they have been paying farmers.”

“This means that farmers will abandon the enterprise because of being paid little and the government will not only lose foreign exchange but also taxes such as the 18 percent Value Added Tax we pay,” he adds.

Since 70 percent of the tea processors in the western region use diesel generators as alternative source of power to run their machines, and the recent spike in fuel prices forced them to reduce the price of green tea leaf from Shs550 to Shs380 per kg, they say the increase in electricity tariffs will lead to further reduction of prices paid to the farmer.

Kigezi Sub-region has seven tea processing factories that rely on about 25,000 tea farmers that supply them with tea leaves.

Ms Fiona Mbaiza, the manager of John Speke Canteen at the Source of River Nile in Jinja City, says the government needs to put aside at least two power stations to provide power at a subsidised price for local consumption and use other dams for profit making.

Mr Charles Geriya Toko, a businessman in Njeru Municipality, Buikwe District, says he is considering installing solar systems for both at his business and at home because of what he describes as irregularities in pre-paid metres (Yaka).

“I went to the Umeme offices and was referred to one of the technicians to check my metre box and found that everything was okay, but the units got finished before the end of the month,” Mr Toko says.

In Arua City, Ms Loyce Adiru, a power consumer, says: “Why should the company make power expensive when it is not stable? We are paying a lot in monthly service fees yet there are no services done on my line or even on the meter. Why should we be subjected to high tariffs?”

ALSO READ: Electricity is now cheapest form of cooking energy - ERA

Mr George Adiga, another power consumer in Arua, says despite the high connection charges, the tariff is also high.

“Government is promoting clean energy, but why put a high cost for connectivity to electricity when it is even unreliable? For meaningful development, electricity should be cheap, affordable and reliable to users. It is not all about profit making by the companies,” he says.

The districts of Zombo, Nebbi, Pakwach, Madi Okollo, Arua Maracha, Koboko, Terego and Yumbe get power supply from West Nile Rural Electrification Company.

Ms Lilian Mashia, a resident of Laropi Town Council in Adjumani, says: “The companies only think of generating money from customers, but not good service to people. Our area and the Pentecostal Church nearby did not have power for the last two months after a pole fell. So, there is no value in paying for power.”

Moyo District is supplied by UEDCL

In Adjumani District, Mr William Obulejo, the managing director of the Desert Date Company, which deals in cold-pressed date oil from Balanites Eagyptica tree, says he has lost close to $11,000 due to erratic power supply.

He says he had a contract to supply 42 litres of oil to the USA and Italy for manufacturing premium cosmetics but he failed to meet the deadline when there was no power for two days because of load-shedding.

“The electricity is of low voltage. It is very hard for a serious company, which is in manufacturing, to come to West Nile. The power is good for saloon business, groundnut pest making machines and it is one of the biggest detriments to development,” Mr Obulejo says. Mr Francis Opio, who deals in beverages in Adjumani Town says the power supply is still very unreliable and weak to even power his fridges.

“I may be forced to leave the fridges because I use a lot of units and yet the sales are very low. Sometimes I pay Shs 120, 000 in a month, which is affecting my business meaning with the increase, I will pay more than Shs 150, 000 a month,” he says.

Mr Charles Abita, the Moyo UEDCL operations manager, blames the unstable power supply in Moyo on a storm that damaged some of their infrastructure. “During Covid-19 lockdown, the government had challenges to provide electricity materials to UEDCL. This has affected not only meter replacements, but also the distribution program,” he says.

Mr John Nuwagaba, the general manager of Ankole Coffee Growers in Bushenyi District, says: “It is quite unfair [to raise power tariffs] because the higher the cost of electricity, the higher the cost of production. We work with local coffee farmers and this is going to impact them too yet we were trying to rebuild our businesses after Covid-19 pandemic shock.”

Ms Esther Nyangoma, a bar owner in Kakoba Ward, Mbarara City, says she uses electricity worth Shs50,000 per month for running fridges, lighting and playing music, and the hike in power tariffs will affect her business.

Compiled by Felix Warom Okello, Marko Taibot, Patrick Okaba, Scovin Iceta, Philip Wafula, Denis Edema, Abubaker Kirunda, Fred Wambede, Joseph Omollo, Robert Muhereza, Naume Biira, Rajab Mukombozi, Sheillar Mutetsi, Julius Byamukama, Felix Ainebyoona, Tobbias Jolly Owiny & Ismail Bategeka