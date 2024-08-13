New Food and Nutrition Bill aims to protect breastfeeding rights in Uganda

The Parliamentary Alliance on Food and Nutrition Security Committee has finalized plans to table a Food and Nutrition Bill aimed at

providing special protections for breastfeeding mothers and their children.

Speaking to the media after presenting the draft to stakeholders in Kampala on Tuesday, Ms Esther Akullu from the Parliamentary Legal Department stated that the Bill empowers the Ministry of Health to establish measures addressing the nutritional needs of pregnant mothers, ensuring they give birth to healthy newborns.

“This Bill will also mandate support for breastfeeding mothers, helping them receive adequate care for their infants,” she said.

Ms Akullu added that the Food and Nutrition Bill will promote and protect the rights of infants to access breast milk, breast milk substitutes, and appropriate solid foods starting at six months, along with adequate weaning options.

“The Bill will also ensure that children aged five years and younger enjoy their right to food,” she emphasized.

Additionally, Ms Akullu noted that the Bill addresses food security by proposing the establishment of a National Food Reserve in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Office of the Prime Minister.

“The National Food Reserve will provide a reliable supply of food to meet shortfalls and manage emergencies, such as droughts or floods, ensuring we are not caught off guard,” she explained.

Mr Milton Muwuma, the chairperson of the Parliamentary Alliance on Food and Nutrition Security and MP for Kigulu South, stated that the committee aims to present the Bill in Parliament before the end of this month.

“This is a significant challenge in our country, as some areas have surplus food while others face shortages. We want to create a balance to ensure no Ugandan goes to bed hungry,” he said.

Mr Muwuma emphasised that the Bill aims to create an enabling environment for food security across Uganda.

“The issue of malnutrition is critical. Despite areas having excess food, a lack of awareness about proper nutrition leads to malnutrition cases,” he noted.

He also highlighted the need to address post-harvest handling in the Food and Nutrition Bill, as poor handling practices, especially among small-scale producers, result in significant food losses.

“The process of preparing food for market must be standardized. In some areas, inadequate drying methods lead to contamination,” he added.

Ms Agnes Kirabo, Executive Director of the Food Rights Alliance, expressed concern that a private member's bill is necessary for addressing food and nutrition issues, stating it should be a government initiative.

“It is unfortunate that the government focuses on legislating issues that may not be as critical, while neglecting the vital needs of the people and the stability of the country,” she said.

Ms Kirabo expressed excitement about the potential for parliament to permit private members to draft the Bill.

“We look forward to the government stepping in to ensure we develop the necessary legal framework. Without laws on food and nutrition, citizens cannot be safe,” she asserted.

Laws on Breastfeeding