New govt school officials arrested over causing financial loss

Police in Kibuku District have arrested three school officials over causing financial loss to government through a newly constructed seed school.

Authorities accuse the trio of mismanaging at least Shs12milion capitation grant from the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES) towards Kasasira Seed Secondary School and Kagumu Seed Secondary School.

Police identified the detained officials as acting headmaster Aziz Mukwaya, Kagumu Secondary School bursar Adam Esupan and Yakuli Naminya who was reportedly employed by Mukwaya as a bursar at Kasasira Seed Secondary School.

The arrests followed a top district administrator’s meeting attended by Kibuku Resident District Commissioner, (RDC) Eva Kwesiga, the District Education Officer (DEO) Christopher Wamika and Councilor Augustine Majanga who represented the LC5 chairman Mohammad Nakeba to discuss alleged financial mishandling at Kasasira Seed School.

District leaders claim that instead of presenting accountability reports, Mukwaya decoyed with Kagumu Seed School bursar Esupan.

District leaders further established that a bursar who was formally employed by the government, Dorcus Yeko, was rendered idle for Mukwaya to employ his own bursar Naminya.

North Bukedi Regional Police spokesperson, ASP Immaculate Alaso confirmed the arrest of the three school officials on charges of causing financial loss to the school amounting to Shs12 million.

“Inquiries are continuing before they are arraigned in court to answer the charges,” ASP Alaso said of the three now held at Kibuku Central Police.