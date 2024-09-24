New IGG headquarters to save taxpayers Shs2 billion annually

The new Inspectorate of Government (IG) headquarters that is 85 percent complete is estimated to save taxpayers Shs2 billion annually, an official has said.

This is the money that the IG spends on renting office space for its staff annually, something that is going to be saved when the 15-storey building is completed in June 2025.

The building is located on Plots 71-75 Yusuf Lule Road and Plots 24-26 Clement Hill in the capital Kampala.

Speaking during the inspection on the progress works on the building by members of Parliament on September 24, the deputy Inspector General of Government, Dr Patricia Achan Okiri said this project that started in 2019 represents a significant investment in their capacity to serve the public and uphold accountability within their institutions.

"Our existing facilities have seen substantial strain over the years, and this new building will not only provide us with the necessary resources but also enhance our operational efficiency and effectiveness in carrying out our mandate," Dr Achan said.

Dr Achan attributed the slow progress of the construction project to the delay by government to disburse the funds meant for the works, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the change of contractors.

"We thank you for your support, insights, and resources so far towards this milestone. We continue to seek more support as we are at a critical stage where we need Shs49 billion to bring this project to completion," Dr Achan said.

Ms Rose Kafeero, the Permanent Secretary of the IG said in 2015, the IG realised that they needed to have their own offices.

"We are now accommodated in rented premises on the 5th floor of the Jubilee Insurance Centre. We realised that this rented accommodation was not suitable for our purpose. First, because of the high rental costs, which are increasing every year by a 10 percent increase," Ms Kafeero said.

She added: "We are hopeful that by June 2025, the project will be complete, but if this time reaches and we are not done, we will get another extension, though we would not like it."

Mr Fox Odoi, the chairperson of Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee said the building signifies the commitment of government towards strengthening institutions that uphold transparency, integrity, and accountability in public service.

"It is clear that this project is not just about constructing a building but about constructing a beacon of hope for the fight against corruption and the promotion of good governance. The Inspectorate of Government plays a critical role in ensuring that our laws are upheld and public resources are managed effectively, efficiently, and ethically. The construction of this headquarters is not just a physical expansion but a symbolic one," Mr Odoi said.

The 1.2 acres of land was acquired from Post Office Uganda at Shs5.4 billion.