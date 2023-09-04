New information emerges on two children murdered in Kalungu

New information has emerged on the two children from the same family who were murdered on Saturday morning.

Police preliminary investigations reveal that the toddlers were poisoned by their troubled father George Kabirigo, 28, who had reportedly developed a misunderstanding with his wife.

Bodies of the two children both girls aged between 4 and 5 were found lying under the tree at St Mary’s Primary School, Lwanume in Kalungu District on Saturday morning. Another girl aged 2 narrowly survived.

It is said that the wife of Kabirigo had left the matrimonial home after a misunderstanding with him over unknown reasons. Kabirigo and the minors have been living in Mbirizi in Lwengo District but had gone to visit the mother (wife) who stays in Kalungu.

According to Kabirigo’s mother Ms Florence Namirimu, they had last Thursday advised Kabirigo to take the children to see their mother, but were shocked to receive information on Saturday morning that two of her grandchildren had died and his son Kabirigo is hospitalized.

“The incident is shocking because my son (Kabirigo) seemed to be okay, with no serious problem, and I wonder what could have prompted him to kill his children and then attempt to take away his life,” she added.

This latest development contradicts the first account that Kabirigo’s wife Florence Nakyagaba is the one who killed the minors.

Southern Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Twaha Kasirye said police are monitoring Kabirigo on his sick bed at St. Joseph of Good Shepherd Health Centre IV, Kyamulibwa as he undergoes treatment.

“Our detectives are waiting for him to regain his consciousness and record a statement from him,” he said.

Police preliminary investigation indicates that Kabirigo could have given the children poison which he also took.

“We are yet to get the postmortem report and I am sure it will give us details on what exactly killed the children,” Mr Kasirye said.