New Kabale University committee leaders urged to unite for development

Former Ntungamo District chairperson Denis Singahakye has been elected to represent the convocation committee on the Kabale University Council amid calls for unity to foster the institution’s development.

Singahakye democratically defeated former university guild president Robert Byamugisha Kakuru in a two-horse race to become leader of the convocation committee which is composed of ex-students and current university staff.

The elections were conducted at the university campus in Kabale Town by Uganda’s Electoral Commission officials led by Louis Bamwanga, who declared Singahakye winner after polling 87 votes while Byamugisha obtained 11 votes.

Former Kabale University liaison officer in Kigali, Shantale Ngabire, was also elected to represent the convocation committee on the university senate after polling 67 votes, defeating her only challenger Henry Twesigye (27 votes).

Kabale University convocation committee secretary Naris Tibenderana disclosed that Ngabire is replacement for the deceased Rubanda District Chief Administrative Officer, clarifying that re-elected Singahakye will be serving his last term.

“The elected members of the university council and the university senate are mandated to represent the interests of the convocation of the respective university organs for the good of the university. The term of office for the representatives of the university organs is only four years and is renewable once through an election,” Tibenderana explained.

Kabale University deputy vice chancellor in charge of finance Katabazi Bwengye, together with the university secretary Baryantuma Munono, appealed to the convocation “to remain united and always contribute ideas aimed at sustaining development of their university.”

“The losers and the winners together with their supporters in the just concluded election should work as a team to promote the development of Kabale University. You must remain united for the good of your university,” Katabazi remarked on Saturday.