New Katuna border post eases movement

Travellers transiting through the Gatuna and Katuna border posts in Rwanda and Uganda respectively, are overjoyed after the established one-stop-border-post was operationalised, saying the problems of long queues and inconveniences involved in clearing twice have been solved.

Mr Jean Bosco Nfitemu and Ms Umutoni Mahoro, both frequent travellers from Rwanda, yesterday said under the one-stop-border-post arrangement, they come from Rwanda and cross straight into Ugandan immigration offices at Katuna, where they are cleared by both Rwandan and Ugandan immigration officers sitting under one roof and that the same happens for the travellers who cross from Uganda to Rwanda. The construction of the one-stop-border-post at Katuna border post in Kabale District was completed in October last year.

Cross-border trade and travel was halted at Gatuna on the Rwandan side after the Kigali government closed the border for three years, saying they were constructing the one-stop-border-post. It was reopened in March last year, bringing life to traders at Katuna Border Post on the Ugandan side.

The one-stop-border-post is a concept of immigration control and border management in the East African Community. Its main objectives include enhancing trade, promoting efficient movement of persons and goods, reducing the cost of doing business in the region and easing movement of persons and services within the community.

“I am personally grateful for this operationalisation of the one-stop-border-post arrangement because it is quick and convenient. Travellers clear once, unlike in the past where we had to jump out of the vehicles to clear on the Rwandan side, then walk to clear on the Ugandan side before boarding our vehicles again. It was time consuming and exhausting,” Mr Nfitemu said.

The senior immigration officer at Katuna Border Post, Mr Soter Kabyogamu, yesterday said since the one-stop-border-post arrangement was operationalised, the number of travellers from either countries have increased to about 1,500 per day, unlike in the past when the number was about 1,000.

“The increase of the number of travellers is partially attributed to the operationalisation of the one-stop-border-post in either countries. The flow of travellers is smooth and time-saving, unlike in the past where travellers had to go through clearance processes on either side of the country,” Mr Kabyogamu said.

The director of Citizenship and Immigration Directorate in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Maj Gen Apollo Kasiita Gowa, while on routine supervision at Katuna Border Post yesterday, revealed that government plans to elevate several porous border entries points to official immigration offices to legalise cross-border travels and trade in a bid to solve the cases of illegal entries and the associated consequences.

He added that this was discussed at the 11th Session of the Rwanda-Uganda Joint Permanent Commission and Business Forum at Kigali Convention Centre in Rwanda early this year. They want to solve the challenges of cross-border travels and trade between the two countries.

“Today, I am with a team of technocrats who include the Commissioner, Immigration Control, Col Geoffrey Kambere, and other engineers from the Ministry of Internal Affairs. We are assessing the porous border points that we may begin with,” Maj Gen Gowa said, adding: “We have visited Omurubumba porous border post in Kabale District. We shall head to Kisoro District to assess others. This exercise shall be conducted countrywide to facilitate the free movement of people and their goods crossing to the East African Community countries.”

He added that although they are likely to be faced with financial challenges as they recruit the personnel and put up infrastructure required in establishing new immigration offices, their plan is to create centres for the proper accountability of the people who cross from either countries.

Objectives