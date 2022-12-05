New Korean ambassador calls for more partnerships

The new South Korean ambassador to Uganda, Mr Park Sung-soo, has urged Ugandans to embrace cooperation between the two countries through the Uganda-Korea Friendship Association arrangement.

During the welcoming ceremony held at the University of East Africa in Kansanga, a Kampala suburb last week, Mr Sung-soo, accompanied by other dignitaries, applauded the association’s effort to foster social-economic growth between the two countries.

“We are happy to be part of this and recognise the work the association does to grow the cooperation,” he said.

He also expressed his desire for more of the Ugandan population to embrace Korean culture and maintain sustainable and mutually beneficial relations.

The event, which happened on Tuesday commenced with cultural performances from beneficiaries such as New Hope Primary School, cultural troops and the university students, among others.

The chairman of the Uganda Korea Association, Mr Jackson Ndaula, encouraged a continuous working relationship between the two countries.

“We are grateful to have benefited from this friendship which started in 1987 on the principle of promoting Korean Uganda relationship. We started out with Korean film week at the National Theatre and there has been evident trade and investment in agriculture as well as support in games such as funding the football tournament,” he said.

Mr Sung-soo also acknowledged the constraints in enhancing a continuous effort towards building strong relations.

“Covid-19 led to postponement of activities for about two years. However, this was inevitable and I am glad your patience towards the cooperation remained.”

The event, which was themed: “Working towards a mutually inclusive friendship”, had a number of exhibitors from different institutions and entrepreneurs.

These showcased Ugandan culture through merchandise that promotes the country’s heritage and creativity.

The vice chancellor of the university, Mr Emeka Akezia, said this gathering was representative of what can be done through cooperation.

He commended the purpose of the event as to front internationalism, sharing, and co-operation.