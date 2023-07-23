New Kyambogo staff tribunal warned against taking bribes

High Court judge, Lawrence Tweyanze has warned the new appointed members of Kyambogo University staff tribunal against taking bribes to facilitate their decision making.

While speaking at the handover and swearing in ceremony of the new tribunal chairperson and three members at the university, Justice Tweyanze urged the incoming team to be impartial, accountable, transparent as well as good listeners while doing their work.

“All hope will be in you. It will be a tragedy to hear that the ills that we hear in other institutions have been [brought] to your beautiful tribunal. [For instance,] when we start hearing about people knowing about your decision before you met it or when we start hearing about a decision gotten after somebody has paid ‘kitu kidogo’, they happen because you wield a lot of power and power comes with a lot of responsibilities,” he said.

The judge urged incumbent members to always embody the humility of their predecessors.

Prof John Yakobo Okedi, the institution’s chancellor applauded the outgoing chairperson and members of the tribunal for their commendable roles and abilities they have exemplified to ensure that the tribunal meets its expectation.

“I remind and encourage the members of the staff tribunal to always meet their structural obligations in an equitable and fair manner,” he added.

Dr Mary Gorret Nakabugo, the chairperson of the University Council urged the new tribunal members to keep the reputation of the university through exercising fairness and justice.

“Be assured of our respect if you continue to exercise your independence and the consultation is extremely important,” she said.

Mr Elijah Wante Muwanga, the tribunal’s outgoing chairperson urged his successor, Justice Vincent Zehurikize, to avoid conflict of interest.

“In the tribunal, you are supposed to be impartial and objective without fear or favor, and there is no conflict of interest. If you find yourself holding it, disqualifies yourself. To be a member of tribunal you are just like a Member of Parliament, you are supposed to promote national interest,” he said.

Other members of the new tribunal are Mr Wilberforce okongo, Ms Stadia Asiimwe and Mr Adam Tusiime Mugarura.

Kyambogo was the first university in Uganda to set up a staff tribunal in April 2010 with an aim of adjudicating disputes among its university staff.

Since its establishment, Mr Muwanga said the tribunal has been experiencing challenges with facilities and gadgets. He therefore, called upon the university administration to address their issues and to amend some laws governing the body.