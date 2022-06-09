New law gives landlords power to evict tenants within 30 days

President Museveni yesterday assented to eight Bills, including the Landlord and Tenants Bill, the Electricity Amendment Bill, and other tax legislations that were recently passed by the 11th Parliament.

The news was confirmed by Speaker Anita Among after her meeting with the President at State House, Entebbe.

“Fellow countrymen and women, I am pleased to inform you all that His Excellency has assented to seven laws that were passed by Parliament,” Ms Among said in a Tweet.

She added: “I thank His Excellency for the quick action and congratulate all Honourable Members of Parliament for their input in the legislation.”

Electricity Act

The signing of the Electricity Bill into law means all persons found guilty of power theft will be subjected to a fine of Shs1b or be jailed for 15 years and, or, both.

The Landlord and Tenants Law also demands that all tenants meet their rental obligations within 30 days or be evicted.

The Landlord and Tenants Act, 2021, also empowers landlords to access the tenant’s premise and take their property as a means of recovering the accumulated rent arrears.

Among the raft of Bills that have now become laws include the Tax Bills that were processed by the Financed Committee and approved by the Parliament early last month.

As he delivered his State-of-the-Nation-Address at the Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala on Tuesday afternoon, President Museveni revealed that the government will introduce a total of 62 Bills to be handled and processed in the Second Session of the 11th Parliament.

In a rejoinder, Speaker Among rallied all legislators and all technical staff to work at full capacity so that the legislation arm delivers on its mandate, which will include the processing of the aforementioned Bills.

“I urge all whips to expedite the designation of their members to sectoral committees to avert any delays in their work,” Ms Among said.

She also pledged: “As presiding officer, I expect a much better performance of the House and its committees during the second session; this will require the dedication of both members and staff.