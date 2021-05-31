New leaders tasked to follow up unfulfilled presidential pledges 

By Robert Muhereza More by this Author

By Emmanuel Arineitwe More by this Author

A section of civic and local leaders in Kabale and Rubanda districts have tasked the new council leadership to emphasise zero tolerance to corruption and timely service delivery.

The ramarks were made during the swearing-in ceremonies of new district leaders at the two district headquarters on Wednesday and Thursday.

The LC3 councillor for Rubanda Town Council, Mr Deus Kakwangire, said the new district council members should ensure that all the presidential pledges are properly followed up for the benefit of the residents.

“Presidential pledges such as the construction of Iron ore processing factory, tarmacking the Kabale-Bunyonyi road, establishment of ferry means of transport should be closely followed up for the development of Rubanda District,” he said.

He added: “I expect the new district leaders to lobby the Ministry of Health for the construction of the district hospital because there is none at this time.”

The Speaker for Rubanda Town Council, Mr Everisto Turyahikayo, said the new district leadership should prioritise extension of piped water to the rural communities, improve the road network, especially those leading to the Bwindi National Park, and electricity connections to all trading centres for the establishment of cottage industries.

Those from Kabale said timely service delivery should be a priority.

“My appeal to the newly sworn in district council members is that they should prioritise the opening of new roads and properly maintain the existing ones to ease transport in this hilly district so that they can get timely services in health, education and transporting their agricultural produce to market,” Mr Thomas Rwomushana, a retired businessman, said on Wednesday.

Mr Deo Malidadi, another businessman, said the newly sworn-in district council members should prioritise the extension of clean piped water to households.

“Once clean piped water is extended to households, people will be able to irrigate their gardens besides using it for domestic purposes,” Mr Malidadi said.

The Ryakarimira Town Council mayor, Mr Enock Kazooba, said the new district leaders should emphasise modern farming practices so that local residents can have enough food for home use and surplus for sell for economic benefits.

“The new district council members should emphasise wealth creation through modern farming to boost food security and economic benefits,” Mr Kazooba said.

The outgoing State Minister for planning in the Ministry of Finance, Mr David Bahati, who was the chief guest at both swearing-in ceremonies said all presidential pledges are under consideration and soon they will be fulfilled.

“The tarmacking of the tourism roads that include Kabale-Lake Bunyonyi road, establishment of ferry means of transport, district hospital, construction of the Iron ore processing factory in Muko Sub-county, among other presidential pledges, are yet to be fulfilled,” Mr Bahati said.

He added: “I appeal to the new leaders to forget the past political campaigns and be united for the development of Rubanda District.” Mr

Mr Bahati also urged the leaders to practice zero tolerance to corruption by offering services without asking for bribes.

The Kabale Resident District Commissioner, Mr Darius Nandinda, warned the new leaders against sectarian tendencies based on religion, tribes and clans if they are to get tangible development.

The Rubanda NRM party chairman that doubles as the Member of Parliament for Rubanda East, Mr Henry Musasizi, called for team work.

“My team work with other members of Parliament has helped me to lobby for the increase of the district budget from Shs16b as of 2016 /2017 to Shs25b for 2021/2022,” Mr Musasizi said.

Mr Musasizi also revealed that plans are under way to extend piped water from Lake Bunyonyi to several homesteads.

The newly sworn in LC5 chairmen for Kabale and Rubanda, Mr Nelson Nshangabasheija and Mr Stephen Katsyaba respectively, promised to unite residents and civil servants that were divided during the electoral process.