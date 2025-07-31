New lotteries and gaming  board starts work, asked to tackle addiction

Ms Faridah Bahemuka Murungi, an advocate for transparency and accountability and a believer in leaving no space for abuse, has been appointed as one of the board member of the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory board (NLGRB).

Ms Bahemuka role in ensuring integrity in a risk-prone industry comes in handy. Being a seasoned legal and tax policy expert with deep experience in treaty negotiation and fiscal governance, Ms Bahemuka’s expertise is exactly what the Ministry of Finance whom she represents on the board, needed as a representative looking out for the interest of the government.

Part of the responsibilities of NLGRB is to ensure that industry players do not sacrifice responsibility for profitability.

According to a statement, the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Mr Matia Kasaija, inaugurated the NLGRB new Board (NLGRB) last week on Friday. According to the Ministry of Finance X account, the new leadership marks a strategic leadership transition in Uganda’s gaming oversight.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Ministry of finance headquarters in Kampala on 24 July 2025 with Mr Kenneth Kitariko taking over as the chair of the newly appointed Board.

In discharging his mandate he will rely on the experience and expertise of Ms Faridah Bahemuka Murungyi from the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Odong Mark Paul from Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Representing the private sector on the board are Ms Esther Akullo and Mr William Blick. And with Mr Denis Mudene Ngabirano as the Chief Executive Officer, NLGRB as well as the Ex-officio member, the board is complete and ready to hit the ground running.

The tenure of the former board led by Mr Aloysius Mugasa Adyeri was commended by the Minister of Finance. Mr Matia Kasaija for transforming the NLGRB into a credible, transparent, and reform-driven institution—strengthening accountability and governance in the gaming sector.

Protect public

The swearing-in was administered by His Worship John Paul Edoku, Registrar of the High Court, who underscored the solemn nature of public service. He reminded Board members that their oaths represent binding commitments to integrity and honour, not ceremonial gestures.

His Worship Edoku reaffirmed the Board’s mandate under Section 3 of the Lotteries and Gaming Act: to supervise and regulate the establishment, management, and operation of lotteries, gaming, betting, and casinos.

He emphasised the Board’s responsibility to protect the public from the harmful effects of excessive gaming—such as addiction, anxiety, and financial distress—and to license only credible entities whose investments align with Uganda’s development agenda.

With renewed leadership and an expanded mandate, the NLGRB is expected to steer the sector through emerging trends, uphold economic integrity, and advance public welfare in Uganda’s evolving gaming landscape.

In his remarks, Mr Kasaija said the government recognizes the importance of the Gaming Sector, not only as a source of non-tax revenue but also in promoting responsible gaming, consumer protection, and economic formalization.

He said this sector must be regulated in a manner that balances innovation, growth, and social safeguards.

"You have been entrusted with a critical responsibility – to oversee and guide the strategic direction of a sector that continues to evolve rapidly due to technology, market trends, and societal impacts. As stewards of the public trust, you are expected to uphold the highest standards of transparency, accountability, and ethical leadership," Mr Kasaija is quoted to have said in a statement.

He also urged the new Board to strengthen laws and regulation to address emerging trends such as online gaming and digital transactions, in addition to promoting responsible gaming practices and safeguarding the welfare of the public, especially the youth and vulnerable groups.



