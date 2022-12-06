New Makerere student leaders sworn in, e-voting system to stay

The management of Makerere University has said they will continue using the e-voting method of electing the students’ leadership.

According to Prof Henry Alinaitwe, the vice chancellor-in-charge of finance and administration, the system is violence-free and allowed many students to participate the elections compared to the previous ones.

“There were debates even before the suspension of the elections that we would have e-voting but in the way, these changes have been reformed and I am very glad,” Prof Alinaitwe said yesterday during the swearing-in of the new student guild leadership.

He added: “The system works well because from the numbers I have got from the electoral commission, previously, they were about 5,000 voters but now, we had more than 10,000. It was a great success.”

Prof Alinaitwe urged the new leadership to work with the university management to improve the standards of the institution.

“I call upon the new guild president and entire leadership to use the powers properly. We are here to serve you, as the leadership, we can’t exist without you. Work with us to address the problems of Makerere,” he said.

Mr Lawrence Alionzi, the new guild president, cautioned the university management about the slow renovation of Lumumba hall of residence.

“As the 88th guild president, I strongly support the renovation but Lumumba hall has been closed for two months yet no single stone has been laid on it. Some staff members are still staying there. Was Lumumba hall closed for renovation or to suppress students’ resistance,” he wondered.