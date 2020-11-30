New markets to give jobs, Museveni says

By Joseph Omollo More by this Author

By Yahudu Kitunzi

The newly commissioned multi- billion modern market in Tororo District is poised to create job opportunities for youth and women.

The Shs27.7 billion market, which was commissioned at the weekend by President Museveni, has been under construction since 2018.

During its commissioning, the President said such developmental projects showcase the ideology of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party in fighting poverty.

“I now request the people to stop working for only their stomachs. They should work with good calculation to empower themselves, financially,” Mr Museveni said.

The NRM presidential flag bearer had also earlier commissioned similar markets in Moroto and Soroti districts.

Mr Etedu Jeje, the national coordinator for Market and Agricultural Trade Improvement Programme, which is spearheading the markets construction, said other completed markets in Busia, Lugazi, Kasese and Entebbe are pending commissioning.

“I ask local leaders to prepare their people to feed the facilities with commodities. People should use the markets to sell their produce and lift themselves out of poverty, which is the core objective,” he said.

Mr Peter Okolong Langalanga, the chairperson of Tororo Market Vendors and Business Association, said the facility will help them improve their household incomes.

“We are happy and we are going to work hard to chase poverty from our homes,” Mr Langalanga said.

Ms Josephine Abbo, a vendor, asked the government to ensure that the municipal officials do not hike taxes and other fees to operate the market.

“We also pray that they give us a tax holiday to enable us to settle,” she said.

The town clerk, Mr Paul Omoko, said the facility will boost local revenue and improve service delivery.

The Tororo municipality MP, Mr Yeri Apollo Ofwono, asked the vendors to organise themselves so that they benefit from some of government programmes such Emyooga.

About the market

The market was built by government under the Market and Agricultural Trade Improvement Programme with funding from African Development Bank.

It was constructed by Young Jin Construction Inc. Company, a Korean based-firm and it has the capacity to accommodate more than 1,500 vendors.

The market has stalls, lockups, stores, banking institutions, police post, daycare centre, solar lighting system, fire extinguishers, fire outbreak detectors, cold storage facilities, warehouse, water reservoir, among others.