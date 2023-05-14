New Masaka regional Khadi installed, promises to support govt programmes

The newly installed Masaka regional Khadi, Sheikh Sulait Ssentongo has urged the Muslim faithful to support government programmes to fight household poverty.

Sheikh Ssentongo promised to offer exceptional leadership while working closely with other religious leaders in the region.

“As Muslim leaders in Masaka sub-region, we already have an association which is involved in coffee growing. I implore individual Muslims to also do the same so as to boost household incomes,” he said during the ceremony at Masaka City Main Mosque on Saturday.

Sheikh Ssentongo also thanked President Museveni, who was represented at the ceremony by Brig Deus Sande, the commandant of Armoured Brigade Barracks-Kasijjagirwa for the continued support to the Muslim community.

Mr Museveni donated Shs10m to support Muslim development projects at the main mosque.

“We thank the President for his continued financial support to Muslims of Masaka, we are really grateful,” he added.

He pledged to protect Muslim properties in the region and asked the Office of the Supreme Mufti, Sheikh Muhammad Galabuzi to support him to deliver his mandate.

Sheikh Galabuzi who presided over the consecration ceremony congratulated Sheikh Ssentongo upon being chosen to serve as the regional Khadi.

“I take this honour to announce that you [Sheikh Ssentongo] are going to be deputized by Sheikh Issa Mbaziira as the first deputy regional Khadi and Sheikh Hamid Mbaziira as the second deputy regional Khadi. Sheikh Buruhan Bagunduse is going to work as my special envoy in charge of the Buganda region,” he said.

President Museveni also congratulated Sheikh Ssentongo upon his new role and thanked Muslims for the good relationship they have with his government.

He promised that while on his tour of Greater Masaka later this month, he will get time and meet the new Khadi and discuss several developmental issues.