New maternity ward excites expectant mothers, leaders

Expectant mothers and leaders in Bukonzo Sub-county, Bundibugyo District have a reason to smile following the construction of a maternity ward at Bukangama Health Centre III.

The ward was constructed by Save the Children, a non-governmental organisation, at Shs470 million.

The leaders say some expectant mothers were forced to travel long distances to seek proper maternal health services in other areas

During the launch of the maternity ward at Bukangama Health Centre III last Wednesday, Mr Ibrahim Kabinka, the Bukonzo Sub-county chairperson, said many expectant mothers have resorted to giving birth at home in the absence of trained health personnel which poses a huge risk on their health and that of the baby.

“The area has been having a challenge where most of the pregnant mothers [give birth with the help of] traditional birth attendants due to inadequate health services at the facility,” Mr Kabinika said.

He added: “Now that we have a maternity waiting home and a maternity ward, the number of pregnant mothers delivering from this facility will increase unlike in the past where most of them were delivering from the traditional birth attendants.”

Ms Lavia Biira, an expectant mother, said the new maternity ward will help solve the issue of privacy at the facility.

“Some of us expectant mothers had preferred not to deliver from the facility due to lack of privacy since we were sharing the same ward with other patients,” Ms Biira said.

Ms Violet Birungi, the head of the health and nutrition programme at Save the Children Uganda, said the maternity ward is part of the Health System Strengthening (HSS) project which is being implemented in the districts of Ntoroko and Bundibugyo.

“The maternity ward will serve an estimated 3,197 women of reproductive age (15 to 49 years), 2,849 children under five years and 674 new borns (0-28 days), all from the mountainous population.

“Save the Children, is at the forefront and committed to efforts to end preventable maternal and newborn child deaths,’’ Birungi said.

Ms Lukia Mirembe, the officer-in-charge of Bukangama Health Centre III, said the project has helped reduce teenage pregnancies in the district.

“The rate of teenage pregnancy at this facility was at 61 percent but it has at least dropped to 41 percent because of the intervention of Save the Children through its adolescent peer educators who have done a tremendous work to ensure that they sensitise their fellows against teenage pregnancies and early marriages,” Ms Namirembe said.

It is against this background that Save the Children Uganda, has constructed the maternity ward.

