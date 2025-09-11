New members proposed to General Court Martial

Twenty-one new members have been named to serve in Uganda’s General Court Martial, this publication has learnt.

According to multiple sources who requested anonymity because the matter is yet to be made official, Brig Gen Richard Tukachungura has been named chairman of the General Court Martial, while Col Raphael Mugisha will serve as the judge advocate.

Other appointments include Col Silas Kamanda Mutungi as the defence lawyer, and Colonels Fred Kangwamu and Aisha Patra as lead prosecutors.

“The rest of the appointees are new members and they include three new prosecutors. Twelve members were appointed as reserve members,” the source said. The new team is composed of mainly lawyers.

The previous team had 11 lawyers of the 23-member team. Under Sections 197, 198, and 202 of the UPDF Act No. 7 of 2005, the High Command holds the authority to appoint members, reserve members, and staff officers to the General Court Martial (GCM).

The High Command is chaired by Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, President Museveni. State House officials said last night that they were not privy to the list.

A file photo showing supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) in the dock before the military court at Makindye, Kampala. The Constitutional Court has in a land mark judgment ruled that trying civilians in military courts is unconstitutional. PHOTO/ FILE

Brig Gen Tukachungura replaces Brig Gen Robert Freeman Mugabe, who was appointed in May 2024 and served for one term.

Preparations to resume court operations are reportedly underway, with members expected to begin work next week.

“We were put on standby, so we are waiting for the official communication to allow the work to begin,” the source added. The court martial has faced repeated criticism for allegedly being used as a tool to persecute Opposition activists.

In January, Uganda’s Supreme Court ruled that the prosecution of civilians in military courts, including the General Court Martial, is unconstitutional.

The landmark decision followed a 2021 Constitutional Court ruling that similarly found the provisions allowing military trials for civilians to be unlawful.

The Attorney General confirmed the government’s commitment to implementing the ruling by halting pending civilian trials and determining which civilian courts should take over these cases.

Following the Supreme Court’s 2025 decision, military trials for civilians were effectively banned, prompting the reconstitution of the General Court Martial and other related courts.

The Supreme Court further directed that the General Court Martial be administratively established as a division of the High Court. This division would have jurisdiction over capital criminal cases involving military personnel and, in exceptional circumstances, civilians.

Magistrates within the division would handle offences falling under their respective jurisdictions. However, on May 20, Parliament passed the UPDF (Amendment) Bill, 2025, granting military courts sweeping powers to try civilians under “exceptional circumstances” like possession of military weapons or aiding soldiers in serious crimes.

President Museveni on June 16 signed into law the controversial Act, to resume charging civilians in military courts.

The law introduces a structured military court system Unit, Division, and General Court Martial with legally qualified chairs and provides appeal routes up to the civilian Court of Appeal. It also defines “exceptional circumstances” to include illegal possession of military equipment, uniforms, ammunition, or accompanying troops on missions.

Despite criticism from the public and Opposition leaders who argued that the law targets specific individuals and was not brought in good faith, President Museveni waved off the pleas and signed it, making it a law.

Whereas some Bills passed by Parliament spend months and years before the President signs them, this particular one spent about 26 days, with Opposition leaders saying its processing was hurried, but was expected.

CONTROVERSIAL LAW

The UPDF (Amendment) Bill, 2025, came into force with an unknown number of civilians stuck in the army court, with their fate uncertain.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) party and other citizens have since has petitioned the Constitutional Court challenging Act, which they say flagrantly defies the Supreme Court judgment and entrenches the trial of civilians in military courts.

They accuse Parliament of rushing the legislation and reintroducing provisions the Supreme Court had already declared unconstitutional in Attorney General vs Hon. Michael Kabaziguruka (2025).