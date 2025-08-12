New mini-industrial hub offers free textile training to boost jobs in Greater Luweero

A new mini-industrial skilling hub backed by the Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI) has been launched to provide free textile training to at least 100 people annually across the Greater Luweero region, including Luweero, Nakasongola, and Nakaseke districts.

The initiative, initially targeting youth and women, has opened enrollment to all local residents interested in textile-related skills, aiming to stimulate employment and self-reliance in the predominantly rural area.

Milly Nakafeero, a Nakaseke Town Council resident and local textile shop owner, expressed optimism about the training’s potential to professionalize businesses.

“We pray that the youth and women in our area tap into this free professional training. I hope to improve my textile business and attract tenders to supply school uniforms and other institutions,” she told Monitor on August 11, 2025.

Rose Namayanja Nsereko, a director at the Namayanja Foundation partnering with UIRI on the project, explained that priority enrollment is given to youth and women eager to develop professional skills in textile production.

“The Uganda Industrial Research Institute has deployed state-of-the-art textile machines at the Nakaseke Textile Skills Development and Production Centre to support free training,” she said, noting that: “Women and youth will be prioritized initially.”

The hub is equipped with industrial sewing machines capable of producing up to 2,000 shirts and other garments within an eight-hour shift, providing trainees with practical, hands-on experience.

Prof Charles Kwesiga, Executive Director of UIRI, highlighted the government’s vision behind the initiative.

“This programme aims to bridge the gap between training and production. It’s not just about issuing certificates but enabling trainees to create meaningful livelihoods and become entrepreneurs,” Prof Kwesiga said.

Unlike formal vocational institutions that require academic qualifications, the mini-industrial hubs offer inclusive short courses focused on entrepreneurial skills.

Namayanja, who is also Deputy Secretary General of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, emphasized the inclusive nature of the program.

“Enrollment at Nakaseke does not discriminate based on academic qualifications. This is designed for people who may lack formal certifications but want practical skills for self-employment,” she explained.

The Uganda Industrial Research Institute operates under the Ministry of Trade and Industry and serves as a centre for product development, value addition, and technology incubation, Prof Kwesiga added.