New Mwiru-Bobi alliance kicks up political storm

The National Unity Platform (NUP) leadership has said they have for a long time worked with former Jinja East Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Paul Mwiru, even as a member of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT).

Mr Mwiru on Friday officially joined NUP from ANT during a radio talk show on a Jinja City-based station, where NUP President, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine), was a guest.

Mr Ssentamu encouraged Mr Mwiru and others who had joined the largest Opposition political party in Parliament to “use every effort to supplement the ongoing efforts to rid Uganda of dictatorship and misrule”.

Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the NUP party spokesperson, in an interview at the weekend, said: “Mr Mwiru has been a comrade of ours for a long time. He was arrested together with Mr Kyagulanyi back then in Arua, and has remained steadfast in his pursuit for a better Uganda.”

He added: “We welcome him to NUP and we have no doubt that he will add a great deal of value to our quest for change, which quest he has been at for years.”

According to Mr Ssenyonyi, there are many more leaders from different parties and political groupings that will be joining NUP in the coming days, and they believe each one of them comes with value.

NUP gatherings have always pitted their supporters against security forces, who have always deemed their processions “illegal” or “lacking clearance”. However, on Friday, Mr Kyagulanyi roamed the streets of Jinja City without any interruptions by the security, before opening NUP offices on Nizam Road West.

Mr Matthew Dabrine Kagalula, who followed proceedings online, says he was impressed by the professionalism exhibited by police.

“The event was successful, peaceful and I have not heard that anybody was arrested, killed or injured,” he said.

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) vice president (Eastern), Ms Salaam Musumba, who hails from the same district and constituency with Mr Mwiru, asked: “Where on this political earth will Paul Mwiru end up because political nomadism has never been a virtue?”

Ms Musumba has downplayed this alliance, saying Mr Mwiru was at the forefront of asking Mr Mugisha Muntu to quit FDC and they found ANT.

“He has now abandoned him and jumped onto another political bed,” she said.

She added: “You recall the biblical Saul who became Paul? So, he (Mwiru) is living true to his name and a Mwiru (slave) to party allegiances, so we wish him safe landing out.”

Mr Chris Wabwire, a councillor from Mbulamuti, described Mr Mwiru as “a strong Opposition strategist that any party would wish to have”.

“Mwiru is focused, and composed and NUP will tap on his wealth of experience to grow numbers and offer guidance.

“I feel NUP has achieved a lot in adding up numbers and strength, having been seen as a ‘wave’ and is now strategising to have credible leaders; so, Mr Mwiru is a good ‘signing’ from the FDC ‘training ground’,” he said.

Mr Mwiru confirmed his new alignment with NUP and his readiness to work closely with Mr Kyagulanyi.

“I am ready to work with Bobi Wine to build the party structures,” Mr Mwiru stated, before reiterating his resolve to ensure that Mr Museveni is ousted from power.

However, the shift in Mr Mwiru’s political allegiance is seen by Jinja City FDC chairman Abubaker Maganda as a means to reclaim his parliamentary seat from National Resistance Movement (NRM)-leaning Nathan Igeme Nabeta, and not part of his efforts to dislodge President Museveni.

In the build-up to the March 2018 by-election, in which Mr Mwiru defeated Mr Nabeta and six others, he (Mwiru) had fallen out with Mr Maganda.

“It is a shame that the leaders we have are not focused on ousting Mr Museveni, but returning to Parliament. Mr Mwiru is a man who has jumped from FDC to ANT, where he spent a short time, and now to NUP.

“I urge NUP to be careful because people come with different agenda, and Mr Mwiru has demonstrated that he cannot be trusted. I wish there was a law barring him from joining any other political party,” he said.

The ANT has since released a statement signed by Ms Alice Alaso, the acting national coordinator, “wishing Mr Mwiru well in his next political home.”

“We learnt from the media that Mr Mwiru had changed his political home to NUP. Mr Mwiru has been in the top decision-making organ of the ANT, where he has played a significant role in party growth. His input will definitely be missed,” the July 15 statement reads in part.

Prior to joining ANT on July 7, 2020, Mr Mwiru subscribed to the FDC where he served as deputy spokesperson and member of its National Executive Committee (NEC).

Whereas Mr Mwiru cited “the need for stronger ethical values” for joining ANT, his departure was a huge blow for FDC’s prospects in Jinja East constituency and to his supporters who voted him out in 2021 in favour of Mr Nabeta.

After his election petition against Mr Nabeta was dismissed by the High Court in Jinja, Mr Mwiru alleged “a presidential order to foil all Opposition petitions”, which was dismissed as “drama” by Ms Linda Nabusayi Wamboka, then senior presidential press secretary.