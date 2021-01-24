New Namutumba district chairperson vows to frustrate RDC upon assuming office

During victory celebrations held at Kangulumo Primary School in Namutumba Town Council at the weekend, Mr Mukisa, while explaining his rift with Mr Ssempala, said the latter didn't support him in the January 20 elections, despite him (Mukisa) being a staunch National Resistance Movement (NRM) cadre.

By Ronald Seebe More by this Author

The newly-elected Namutumba District Chairperson, Mr David Mukisa, has vowed to frustrate the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Amos Ssempala, immediately he assumes office.

Aware that he can't fire Mr Ssempala, a presidential appointee, Mr Mukisa said he will do everything possible to see that Mr Ssempala is hounded out of Namutumba District.

During victory celebrations held at Kangulumo Primary School in Namutumba Town Council at the weekend, Mr Mukisa, while explaining his rift with Mr Ssempala, said the latter didn't support him in the January 20 elections, despite him (Mukisa) being a staunch National Resistance Movement (NRM) cadre.

“It is both lawful and good to seek the transfer of the RDC because he is a problem in the district,” Mr Mukisa said.

Mr Mukisa, an independent who garnered 30,564, and was followed by Mr Micheal Saire (NRM) with 26,001, accused Mr Ssempala of supporting Mr Saire, a former District vice chairperson.

According to Mr Mukisa, after Mr Saire won the primaries, he heard several dissenting voices, particularly from the RDC's camp opposing his candidature.

Advertisement

"There is no harm in supporting my opponent because one is exercising their constitutional right guaranteed by the NRM government. However, the RDC should always exercise his rights from an informed source.

“I know their (RDC's camp's) plans, but by God's grace I'm the district Chairperson-elect. I know where the RDC can contribute to the district. I'm a professional teacher and an informed person who acquired useful education. I find no merit in locals denying me opportunity to serve their interest,” Mr Mukisa said.

He added that history has it that teachers have made great contribution to the development and transformation of their nation and it would be a 'myth' for the RDC to decide the next district Chairperson on behalf of Namutamba locals.

Mr Mukisa further hailed the vision and transparency exhibited by Namutumba locals to vote him and reminded them that unity is strength and advised them to remain united for the development and transformation of the district.

Background

In September last year, Mr Mukisa and Mr Saire faced off for the District chairperson NRM party flag, with Mr Mukisa emerging victor with 90,000 votes and being declared Winner by the NRM district returning officer, Mr Bovan Magobi.

Mr Saire, who got 60,000 votes, petitioned the NRM Electoral Commission in Kyadondo, Kampala, citing fraud, prompting chairman Mr Tanga Odoi to declared Saire as the NRM district Chairperson flagbearer.

This prompted Mr Mukisa to contest as an Independent with a table as his symbol.

When contacted, Mr Ssempala said he is not worried because district chairpersons do not appoint and transfer RDCs and urged Mr Mukisa to concentrate on his role as district Chairperson and not on an RDC whom he has no authority over.

“Let him go and read the Local Government Act and learn what he is meant to do as district chairperson and what he is not supposed to do,” Mr Ssempala said.

Meanwhile, Mr Saire has refused to concede defeat, saying the electoral process was marred by widespread irregularities.

"Apart from campaign fraud, one of Mr Mukisa's agents called Thomas Bakumbaine was found with filled out declaration forms and was arrested and detained at Namutamba Central Police Station.

"For now, I'm seeking party guidelines to take the next step. I am also following and consulting senior party members,” he said.



