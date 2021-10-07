New opposition pressure group names Besigye chairman, Lukwago deputy

By Derrick Wandera More by this Author

A section of opposition politicians have launched a new pressure group, People's Front for Transition (PFT) and named four-time presidential contender, Dr Kizza Besigye their leader.

“If you miss on building knowledge for 15 million people you have missed out on 30 million years of development. Uganda is the only country in Africa at the moment with schools closed. This is means that it is the only country in the whole world because if it represents in Africa, it must be the only one in the world. Because Africa is always behind in everything," Dr Besigye said in his speech.

Dr Besigye will be deputized by Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago and former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate, Patrick Oboi Amuriat, among others.

"We shall make sure the next election will not be just an election because we know that it cannot remove the dictator," Mr Amuriat said in his speech.

Other members include former MP aspirants, Mr Mike Mabike, Mr Lubega Mukaaku and Mr Ken Lukyamuzi.

The launch of the front took place at the Jeema headquarters in Kampala.

Jeema president, Mr Asuman Basalirwa did not attend the launch which happened at his party head offices in Mengo, Kampala.

He told Daily Monitor via text that he was out of the country.

"I am unfortunately out of the country but you can talk to the Secretary General," he said.

Counsel Peter Walubiri who represented the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party group which he leads said: “The struggle to remove the dictator was discovered as early as 1986. We have been trying to bring everyone on board. I am happy that the struggle we started then is coming to a conclusion with this front.”



