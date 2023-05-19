New partners join NMG’s health camp

A number of new private sector players, including two commercial banks, have joined Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U)’s flagship Luganda-audience-tailored health camp, Maama Wange, to provide free medical services to women in Kampala.

According to Ms Elizabeth Namaganda, the head of marketing NMG-U, the annual Mama Wange health camp which started in 2016, is a product of feedback from listeners and viewers of the group’s Luganda stations-- Dembe FM and Spark TV. The stations were created as platforms for women to prioritise their health, gain knowledge and take charge of their lives and it is turning out not only as a health camp but a celebration of womanhood.

“Today (Wednesday), I stand here humbled and inspired by the incredible impact this event has had on countless lives. We have witnessed women finding strength, discovering their voice and taking proactive steps towards leading healthier and happier lives,” she said.

She added that over the years, the camp has attracted medical experts, motivational speakers and passionate advocates to equip women with knowledge and skills necessary to navigate their health with confidence because of the multiple roles women play in society.

As a result, this year’s camp will be run under the theme: “A Healthy Mother, a Happy Mother”.

Asked how they chose the specific health related topics that they normally discuss with the women, Ms Robina Mbabazi Mulera, aka Bina Baibe, a presenter for the Mubeezi show on Dembe FM, said initially when they conceived the idea in 2016, Dembe FM would organise raffle draws for 20 pregnant women who would get free baby showers and host them to a concert later at Theatre La Labonita.

Around the same time when she was also grappling with fertility issues, in between the different corridors of medical facilities where she did her consultations from different doctors in different hospitals, she discovered that many women were misinformed about their health and they had misguided myths about scientific processes such as ultra sound scans, antenatal visits and were using herbs, among others, to treat fibroids.

“In 2016 and 2017 we first held a baby shower for 20 women. We then realised that women were misinformed about their health, especially herbs and ultra sound scans and I was inspired by my journey during visits to doctors to check on my fertility,” she said, adding that some women were convinced that they can shrink fibroids using herbs.

Ms Mbabazi said other women believed that attending antenatal clinics would render them infertile.

As a result, the medical camp was launched to provide women with the right information about their health and where to get professional services.

She said the two day camp, taking place on May 23rd and May 30th at Club Obligato, will see women benefit from a wide range of services including, free medicines, free ultra sound scans, testing for HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis B, malaria, blood sugar, screening for cervical and breast cancer and also free contraceptives, optical and dental services.

The new partners include Endometriosis Foundation Uganda, RHF Foundation, Vessel is Me, AAR Healthcare, Kampala Medical Chambers Hospital, Capital Centre Medical Clinic mothers, Wide Spectrum Pharmacy, Aloesha, African Queen, Populations Services International Uganda, Georgina Ophthalmic Surgeons and Optical Consultants, Equity Bank, Stanbic Bank and Prime Medicare.

Besides the medical treatment and care, the sponsors have also offered gift hampers for women. The hampers contain, among others, mama kits, kettles, diapers and maternity pads.





the new PARTNERS

•Kampala Medical Chambers Hospital

•Stanbic Bank

•African Queen

•AAR Healthcare

•Equity Bank

•Prime Medicare

• Wide Spectrum Pharmacy

•Aloesha

•RHF Foundation