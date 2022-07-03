New peace ambassador tasks African leaders to treat poverty as a security issue

The newly appointed eminent United Nations peace ambassador for Uganda, Dr Livingstone Banjagala has urged African leaders to strive and rescue their citizens from the vicious cycle of poverty as a key tool in promoting peace and security.

Dr Banjagala who is also an evangelist, entrepreneur and a philanthropist said poverty is a huge security threat since poor impoverished people can easily be used to commit crimes in exchange for money for survival.

He revealed this while being crowned as UN peace ambassador for Uganda at a ceremony held in Kampala on Sunday.

“They be lured into conflicts or even to commit murder in exchange with money. I’m happy that the government of Uganda is trying to empower the poor through programmes such as the Parish Development Model,” he said.

Banjagala was appointed by the International Association of World Peace Advocates as the UN eminent Peace Ambassador to Uganda last week.

This was in response to a call by the UN Secretary General António Guterres to promote world peace and public representation, Uganda has received her first decoration and appointment of the peace ambassadorship.

He said wars, diseases, and poverty have in the past years destabilised peace and continue to cause untold suffering and that it is a duty of everyone to restore peace in the world.

“A lot of things have been happening in the world. There are lots of homeless children, hundreds of thousands of dying of hunger, wars and diseases. Covid-19 brought a lot of setbacks. We believe that with the help of God as we raise up again we speak peace, pray peace, walk peace and build peace in homes, families, communities, nations and in the world,” he said.

“We must make sure that peace is everywhere because no country can be at peace when its neighbor is at war,” Banjagala added.

He promised to do his best in contributing to efforts geared towards promoting people in the country.

“I promise this country, East Africa, Africa and this generation that we are here not for a political party but we are here for humanity. We advocate for peace. We believe that by the help of God and international delegates, we are going to support the government of Uganda, the president and his leadership to talk peace in the country and beyond,” he said.

The UN Eminent Peace ambassador to Ghana, Dr Samuel Ben Owusu, also urged African leaders to involve young people in peace building so that they are not misled by those with intentions of destabilizing people.