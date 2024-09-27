New policy set to create employment opportunities for youth

Cabinet has approved the National Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Policy, increasing Uganda’s chances of emerging as Africa's pre-eminent outsourcing destination.

The policy has a multifaceted strategy to cultivate a flourishing BPO ecosystem, seeks to streamline business processes, ensure cost-effectiveness, expand market access, nurture skilled talent, and develop cutting-edge infrastructure.

This development also poses the chances of creation of more than 100,000 jobs among youths.

Drafted in April 2023, the National BPO policy, which was born out of extensive engagements and benchmarking initiatives by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, emerges as a solution amid this challenging landscape, according to officials.

The ICT and National Guidance minister, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, said the policy signifies a watershed moment for Uganda.

“By leveraging our nation's vast potential and fertile digital environment, we are now ready to attract substantial international investments, nurture homegrown BPO trailblazers, and create an abundance of employment prospects for our youth. This policy exemplifies our government's steadfast dedication to transforming Uganda into Africa's innovation hub and outsourcing capital,” he said.

Economic growth

Officials from the ICT ministry say the comprehensive policy curated by the National BPO Council under the stewardship of the ministry, is set to revolutionise Uganda's BPO ecosystem, catalyse unprecedented economic growth, and unlock a myriad of employment opportunities for the nation's thriving youth populace.

“The National BPO Policy is a testament to the power of collaboration and stakeholder engagement. It reflects the collective wisdom and aspirations of our vibrant BPO community, and we are confident that it will serve as a catalyst for growth and innovation in the sector,” Dr Aminah Zawedde, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, said.

She added that Uganda's ascendancy as a BPO powerhouse is propelled by its unparalleled value proposition.

“Through boasting a young, highly educated, and English-proficient workforce, competitive labour costs, strategic geographical positioning, and a proactive government committed to fostering growth, Uganda presents an irresistible allure for global enterprises seeking world-class outsourcing services.

“The nation's advantageous time zone, cultural affinity with Western markets, and burgeoning ICT infrastructure further solidify its position as a BPO frontrunner,” she said.

The ministry, she added has also finalised the National BPO Strategy, a comprehensive roadmap outlining specific initiatives and resource allocation to ensure seamless policy implementation.

Attracting investors

Relatedly, Prof William Bazeyo, the chairman of the National BPO Council, said: “The policy marks a turning point for Uganda's BPO industry. It provides a solid foundation for attracting international investment, fostering local entrepreneurship, and positioning Uganda as a global outsourcing powerhouse. We are excited about the vast opportunities that lie ahead and the positive impact this will have on our economy and workforce.”