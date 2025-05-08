New Pope: Favourites as conclave begins

The Catholic Church yesterday initiated the Conclave, a highly confidential gathering of eligible cardinals to elect the next leader of about 1.3 billion members worldwide. The next Pope will replace Pope Francis, who died on April 21, aged 88. There are 135 cardinals from whom the next Pope will be picked, and while each of them stands an equal chance in the race, there are frontrunners known as “papabile,” who have at least some of the qualities considered necessary to be Pope.

Jean-Marc Aveline (France)

The 66-year-old Archbishop of Marseille, France, became a cardinal in 2022. He was born on December 26, 1958, in the Algerian town of Sidi bel Abbès. In 1962, he and his peers were forced into exile after Algeria gained independence following a bloody war. In 1965, the family settled in Marseille. In 1975, he passed his baccalaureate in Marseille, and two years later entered the seminary in Avignon. If he got the top job, Aveline would become the first French pope since the 14th century, a turbulent period in which the papacy moved to Avignon.

Peter Erdo (Hungary).

The 71-year-old archbishop of Budapest and Hungary’s primate was the head of the Council of European Episcopal Conferences in 2005 and 2011. Erdo helped organise Francis’ 2014 and 2015 Vatican meetings, as well as during papal visits to Budapest in 2021 and 2023.

Pietro Parolin (Italy).

The 70-year-old was born in Schiavon, in the province and Diocese of Vicenza in Northern Italy. He sensed a call to the priesthood at a very early age and entered the seminary in Vicenza when he was 14. After his ordination to the priesthood in 1980, at the age of 25, his superiors sent him to study canon law at the Gregorian University in Rome. During that time, he began training for the Vatican’s diplomatic service. He began his formal work as a diplomat in 1986. He is fluent in Italian, French, Spanish, and is proficient in English. He was appointed the Vatican’s Secretary of State by Pope Francis in 2014. He was involved in reaching an agreement between the Vatican and the Chinese government in 2018, though the Vatican was later criticised for “selling out” to China’s communist government.

Marc Ouellet (Canada)

The 80-year-old was reportedly twice among the top candidates for Pope (2005 and 2013). He led the Vatican’s bishops office for over a decade, overseeing the key clearing of potential candidates to head dioceses around the world. Pope Francis kept Ouellet in the job until 2023, even though he was appointed by Pope Benedict XVI, and thus helped select the more doctrinaire bishops preferred by the German pontiff. Since 2019, his office has taken charge of investigating bishops accused of covering up for predator priests, a job that would have made him no friends among those sanctioned, but also could have given him lots of otherwise confidential and possibly compromising information about fellow cardinals.

Luis Tagle (Philippines)

The 67-year-old historian based in Rome, was once considered to be Francis’ “rising star” while serving as pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelisation in the Philippines. The late Pope brought the Archbishop of Manila to Rome to head the Vatican’s missionary evangelisation office, which serves the needs of the Catholic Church in much of Asia and Africa.

Matteo Zuppi (Italy)

The 69-year-old became the Archbishop of Bologna, Italy, in 2015. The President of the Italian bishops’ conference, elected in 2022, is closely affiliated with the Sant’Egidio Community, a Rome-based Catholic charity. Zuppi was part of Sant’Egidio’s team that helped negotiate the end of Mozambique’s civil war in the 1990s and was named Francis’ peace envoy for Russia’s war with Ukraine. Francis made him cardinal in 2019.

Robert Sarah (Guinea)

The 79-year-old is a prelate from Guinea and the former head of the Vatican’s liturgy office. Sarah clashed on several occasions with Francis, none more seriously than when he and Benedict co-authored a book advocating for the “necessity” of continued celibacy for Latin Rite priests.

Mario Grech (Malta)

The 68-year-old secretary general of the Synod of Bishops largely shared conservative views before Francis was elected Pope in 2013. In 2014, Grech called on the Church to be more accepting of LGBTQ+ members, and later expressed support for women as deacons. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, The 70-year-old has been Francis’ Secretary of State since 2014. He is a former ambassador to Venezuela. Cardinal Robert Prevost The 69-year-old from the US has extensive experience in Peru, first as a missionary and then an archbishop. He is currently prefect of the Vatican’s bishops, in charge of vetting nominations for bishops around the world. Francis sent him to run the diocese of Chiclayo, Peru, in 2014, and he held that position until 2023, when Francis brought him to Rome for his current role. He is also president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America. Additional reporting by AP

Election process